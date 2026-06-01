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The Review Pod: Surprise Winners? Plus Prado's Podium, Deegan's Debut, Jett's Return and More!

June 1, 2026, 9:30am
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Jason Thomas, Steve Matthes, and Jason Weigandt talk about the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener. Topics include: Was Hunter Lawrence's dominance a surprise? Is Jett Lawrence just a normal fast guy for now? How was Haiden Deegan's debut? Plus Seth Hammaker's day, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's overall strength, a crazy 250 class, and a heated Matthes/JT argument over Instagram bangers.

Thanks to Fly Racing, use the code Pulpmx to save there, Renthal, Maxxis, Race Tech, Motosport.com, On-X Maps, Brunt Work Wear- use the code Pulpmxshow to save there.

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