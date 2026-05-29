The opening round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Fox Raceway at Pala. The 11-round championship will kick off Saturday and can be watched live on Peacock all day long.

What you need to know the most for the Fox Raceway National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

NBC will have an encore presentation on Sunday, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is back in action this weekend with the round seven MXGP of Germany. You can watch the action live on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (points-paying motos) via MXGP-TV.com.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship