After just two-seasons of a revamped 2025-2026 model CRF450R, Honda has announced an even bigger redesign of its flagship motocross bike for 2027. With an all-new engine and chassis, and a claimed weight reduction of over nine pounds (!) Honda says this is a massive update of the machine, built with input from its global race teams (Jeffrey Herlings is racing a prototype of this bike in MXGP right now).
The redesign includes the traditional CRF450R motocrosser, as well as the high-end HRC Works Edition of the bike, and the CRF450RX off-road race bike. I was lucky enough to travel to Japan in April to ride and learn about the new motocross version. From the very beginning it was clear this machine had received a tremendous amount of intense focus and effort. We got to meet many of the engineers who had directly worked on different parts and systems, and you could sense the pride and passion they felt for this build. When you read the updates in the PR below, you'll immediately see why Honda is calling this the bike's most significant update in a decade.
As far as riding impressions go, we'll have to wait until production models arrive before we make any solid conclusions. The units we rode in Japan were preproduction, and it had also rained pretty heavily for a couple days before we rode, making it tough to properly shake the bike down. That said, the initial impression was impressive. We rode it back-to-back with the '26 and you could feel a big difference right away. It's significantly lighter (by 9.9 pounds!), and the increased power and torque allowed for taller gears, which I felt right away. 70 percent of the main frame's components are new too, resulting in an increase of longitudinal and torsional rigidity of ten percent with zero weight gains. I can't wait until I get a a chance to ride this bike in drier conditions! Check out the info below for a full look at the updates.
The following is a Honda press release.
For 2027, Honda’s CRF450R receives its most comprehensive update in more than a decade, combining an all-new engine and chassis with extensive refinements inspired by the brand’s factory racing programs. Developed with direct input from HRC teams competing at the highest levels of the sport, the latest CRF450R delivers stronger, more controllable power, enhanced stability and improved rider connection across a wide range of track conditions. From its redesigned intake and exhaust systems to its updated frame, suspension and lighter weight, every aspect of the machine has been carefully engineered to give riders a competitive edge—whether chasing championships or pushing personal limits at the local track.
HISTORY
Having established a reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance two-stroke motocrossers with its CR line—originally launched in 1973 with the legendary CR250M Elsinore—Honda introduced its first four-stroke motocrosser for the 2002 model year. An immediate hit, the CRF450R received performance updates for 2003, then a complete makeover in 2005, setting a new benchmark in the class. For 2009, Honda brought fuel injection to the CRF450R and revamped the model with a focus on mass centralization.
In 2013, Honda introduced twin exhausts to its premier motocrosser, along with several engine updates. The 2017 edition received another complete makeover, including an optional electric start that was added as a standard feature in 2018, and the 2021 model featured a slimmer profile with a return to a single exhaust. A series of important updates were implemented in 2025, including improvements to the frame, suspension, airbox and exhaust. For the 2027 model year, the CRF450R is all-new, having undergone its most extensive overhaul in a decade.
The CRF450R has enjoyed success on the professional racing front, starting with Ricky Carmichael’s perfect AMA Pro Motocross season in 2004. More recently, the model has earned the premier-class AMA Supercross crowns in 2023 and ’24 (with Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence, respectively), the AMA Pro Motocross titles in 2023 and ’25 (both with Lawrence), and the SuperMotocross Championship in 2023, ’24 and ’25 (with Lawrence).
NEW FOR 2027
- New bodywork, matching works bikes used by the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team.
- New tricolor livery unifies the Honda Racing image/brand.
- New larger-capacity titanium fuel tank.
- New swingarm, chain slider and plastic chain-guide plate.
- Sustainable materials used for some parts, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds and seat base.
- New engine with more rigid crankshaft assembly, new bearings.
- Cylinder-bore size is now 1mm larger.
- Full transistorized ignition and ignition coil, with updated fuel-injection and ignition settings.
- New airbox, air filter, air funnel.
- Evolved Unicam valvetrain system.
- Larger intake and exhaust valves, more aggressive cam profile, switch to titanium exhaust valves.
- Steeper angle for all valves, and shorter/steeper downdraft intake.
- New clutch with lighter design and innovative back-torque-limiter design.
- Redesigned transmission is smaller and lighter, and has revised, taller gear ratios.
- Redesigned lighter, more-reliable starter system.
- New exhaust system, designed to meet AMA sound limits.
- New main wiring harness.
- New design for main frame and rear subframe. About 70% of the main frame’s components are new, while longitudinal and torsional rigidity is increased about 10%, without increasing weight.
- Suspension has changed internals/oil/setting, with extensive steps taken to optimize damping feel and consistency, including between front and rear.
- Kashima coating added on internal suspension parts, front and rear.
- Stiffer front suspension springs. Fork spring rate increased from 5.0N/mm to 5.2N/mm.
- Fork switches from the traditional Bending Control Valve configuration to a Dynamic Blow System main-piston-valve structure, for improved stroke consistency.
- New shock linkage with revised ratio and a new thrust needle bearing.
- New rear-wheel hub design.
- Dunlop MX34 tires front and rear (rear with a new size).
- Extensive detail updates to simplify bike maintenance.
DESIGN / STYLING
The CRF450R has long been known for its excellent design, ergonomics and attention to detail, and that continues for 2027. One of the most visible changes to the bike is a switch to a new tricolor scheme, matching the look of HRC motocross and road-race teams worldwide. The red/white/blue colors and large Honda logo are designed to unify and strengthen the Honda Racing brand and identity.
The bodywork is also new, with updated shapes for the radiator shrouds and side panels. To create a flatter side surface and allow freer rider movement, the difference in the bike’s width between the radiator-shroud area and the seating area is reduced. Compared to the previous model, the 2027 bike is 2mm wider at the radiator shrouds and 7mm wider at the seating area, making the bike easier to grip with the legs, improving rider control. The side panels now have a symmetrical shape that facilitates gripping with the legs when the rider’s weight is placed rearward on the bike; this also improves lateral movement when seated. The left side panel now mounts via bolts at the front and rear, for a more secure attachment. (The right side panel still uses a clip at the rear.) The seat has more cushion for 2027, and as before, the seat base has rearward-facing tongues and front-located mounting tabs. This design makes installation simple, while still keeping the seat securely in place.
The titanium fuel tank is new for 2027, with capacity increased from 1.7 gallons to 1.9 gallons—large enough for the factory Honda HRC Progressive team to use in longer motos (including AMA Pro Motocross competition)—but without sacrificing the bike’s slim cross section. Returning to the model’s roots, the skid plate has been eliminated, although a small guard on the right side protects the water pump. A larger, model-specific plate from the CRF450RX can be fitted if the owner prefers.
A single switch cluster addresses several functions: engine stop, ride-modes and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The starter and HRC launch control utilize the same button on the right side of the Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar. There are two locations for the handlebar clamp, and the clamp can be turned 180º; as a result, four different mounting positions are possible, through a range of 26mm.
Consistent with Honda’s “Triple Action to Zero” initiative (a part of the brand’s aim for zero environmental impact by 2050), the 2027 CRF450R features several first steps at using sustainable materials. For example, the front fender, front number plate and radiator shrouds are made from post-industrial recycled material that achieves a high-gloss finish and good weather resistance, achieved through the selection of highly transparent raw materials and optimal design. In addition, the seat base is constructed from an impact-resistant post-industrial recycled material.
An extensive list of detailed changes was carried out to simplify bike maintenance: The shock can now be removed without first removing the ECU, and the air filter can now be accessed via the side panel (there is no airbox lid for 2027). The rear brake rotor can be removed and installed with just one wrench, as the bolts now thread directly into the hub. Similarly, the chain guide now has press-fitted nuts, so only one wrench is needed for installation and removal. The rear wheel’s side collars now have a rounded shape and are held in place more securely, simplifying rear-wheel installation. Finally, the routing of the clutch hose has been updated so that the fuel tank needn’t be removed to access it.
ENGINE / DRIVETRAIN
For 2027, Honda introduces a brand-new powerplant for the CRF450R, offering more power, better control, reduced weight and a narrower cross section. The engine delivers a clear advantage across the rev range but also gives the rider greater confidence due to its improved torque and smooth character. In addition, by thoroughly downsizing engine components wherever possible, the new engine is 17mm narrower at its widest point, and it weighs 6 pounds less than its predecessor, significantly improving handling.
The shape of the crank web was changed from an anchor profile to a round profile, increasing overall crankshaft rigidity. The journal bearings on both the left and right sides of the crankshaft were changed from ball-and-roller bearings to roller bearings, reducing deformation caused by combustion pressure. These improvements result in a more efficient conversion of combustion pressure into rotational energy, while also reducing friction losses at both the bearings and gear-engagement points, further enhancing output performance.
Cylinder Head
The engine’s cylinder-bore size was increased by 1mm, to 97.0mm, while stroke is 60.8mm, for a 450cc displacement. Optimizing the shape of the piston crown and cylinder-head combustion chamber results in a higher compression ratio (13.8:1, compared to 13.50:1 before), while improving the smoothness of the piston-crown surface results in enhanced overall combustion efficiency compared to the previous model. In addition, a DLC coating was applied to the top piston ring, reducing friction, improving durability and contributing to consistent, stable engine performance.
As with the previous model, a Unicam valvetrain layout is used, due to the design flexibility that finger-follower rocker arms enable, as well as the lightweight, compact benefits of a single camshaft with the wide valve-timing. That said, the Unicam system has evolved on this new model, with the intake and exhaust rocker-arm shafts aligned on a common axis, increasing valvetrain strength and achieving an even more compact and lightweight mechanism.
To increase power in the mid- to high-rpm range, the intake and exhaust valve diameters were enlarged (by 2mm for the intake valves, to 40mm; and by 1mm for the exhaust valves, to 32mm), improving airflow efficiency, while the included angle between the intake and exhaust valves was optimized as well. Larger valves typically reduce low-rpm output, but in this case, the cam profiles were updated for increased valve lift and more aggressive valve timing—a change that was made possible in part by a switch to titanium construction for the exhaust valves. The lighter, more rigid Unicam valvetrain mechanism accurately drives these cams at high rpm, ensuring precise valve motion. As a result, significantly higher output was achieved across the entire rpm range, while engine reliability was improved as well.
As before, the cylinder-head cover is magnesium, with a thin-wall design for light weight.
Intake
Compared to the previous model, the intake port angle was made even steeper, the port length was shortened and the intake-port shape was revised. These improvements, combined with the steeper valve angles, further advance the model’s highly efficient “downdraft” intake characteristic—a key strength of the model—resulting in improved power and enhanced rideability.
In addition, the design of the new airbox incorporates a new rear duct, eliminates the cover used in the previous design and simplifies the route to the engine, positioning the air filter more directly in the path of airflow. Meanwhile, the air filter has a revised density and a rounder shape. These changes combine to reduce airflow resistance by approximately 10%, improving power and torque.
Exhaust
The 2027 CRF450R’s exhaust system has been optimized for the new engine, while also taking into account the AMA’s new, stricter sound regulations for professional motocross (109.9 decibels). Comprising a 3.4-inch longer header and a 3.0-inch longer muffler (28.5 inches total length), the exhaust system helps improve power delivery while maintaining strong acceleration.
The engine’s exhaust port is centrally located, has an oval shape and is nearly straight, creating efficient, usable power in the low-to-mid rpm range. The centralized exhaust-port location enables the exhaust header and muffler to be positioned close to the vehicle’s centerline for a slim profile, contributing to freedom of movement for the rider. The muffler is constructed with strong 6061-T6 aluminum for impact resistance and weight savings. A dual-resonator design (one in the header and one in the muffler) optimizes power, while simultaneously minimizing noise.
Clutch
For 2027, engineers developed an all-new, lighter clutch for the CRF450R, featuring first-of-its kind technology. The basket diameter was reduced by 7mm, to 132mm, and the primary driven gear has a lighter, ring-type design, eliminating the center portion of the previous version.
The new clutch also features a unique rubber-damper-activated back-torque-limiter system, similar to a cush drive in a rear-wheel hub. In addition to the rubber damper’s conventional function of absorbing and mitigating torque fluctuations, it takes on an additional role with this new design; now, the damper also adjusts clutch capacity by deforming when back torque is generated. This provides a slipper function, smoothing the connection between the engine and the rear wheel, which helps on corner entry. This design is significantly lighter than typical cam-type slipper clutches, but it still delivers operating characteristics ideally suited for off-road applications. The optimal rubber-damper shape, structure, durability and limiter-capacity settings were validated through MXGP competition.
The hydraulically actuated clutch has eight plates and a large volume for good durability and light lever pull.
Transmission
To match the significant increase in engine power, the transmission’s gear ratios were reoptimized. Compared to before, all five gears are taller—first is 18.173 (versus 18.954 before), second is 14.908 (vs. 15.156), third is 12.554 (vs. 12.626), fourth is 10.741 (vs. 10.755) and fifth is 8.889 (vs. 9.271). With the new ratios, the engine works across a wider speed range, requiring fewer gear changes.
At the same time, the number of lead grooves on the transmission’s shift drum was reduced from three to two, by combining the lead grooves for the right shift fork and the center shift fork. This allowed the width of the shift drum to be reduced by 13.4mm, to 63.5mm from 76.9mm. The drum is also now constructed of a high-strength material, enabling further wall-thinning and contributing to an additional weight reduction of 0.3 pounds (46%).
In addition, engineers changed the transmission’s main-shaft bearing from an annular-collar design to a split, resin-cage needle-bearing design, a change that subsequently enabled reductions in the size and weight of other transmission components. Each gear was carefully updated, implementing the ideal shape, shaft diameter, wall thickness and position, without being restricted by adjacent gear geometry. The new transmission has a 14mm shorter main-shaft length, and it weighs 1.1 pounds less than its predecessor (a 15% reduction).
Starter
A complete redesign of the starter system resulted in a weight reduction of over 1 pound, while also improving reliability. The number of axes in the starter-gear layout was reduced from five to four, while the press-fit-type torque eliminator was replaced with a lightweight friction-disc type, with three disc springs and one friction disc. In addition, the one-way starter clutch was updated, reducing the size for a lighter outer structure. The redesigned system achieves a more stable, more durable slip-torque characteristic, contributing to the lightweight starter-gear architecture.
ELECTRONIC CONTROLS
The CRF450R features a suite of electronic rider aids that enhance control and allow for customization. To mimic what the HRC factory riders were looking for, the engine uses selectable ECU maps that offer a smooth delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range. The settings for all the ride modes have been optimized for 2027.
Ride Modes
A gear-position sensor allows the use of three specific ignition maps for first and second gears, third and fourth gears, and fifth gear. There are options for Standard, Smooth and Aggressive ignition maps, selectable via a handlebar-mounted switch, enabling simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.
- Mode 1: Standard
- Mode 2: Smooth
- Mode 3: Aggressive
HSTC
In addition to ride modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control offers three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque. This is accomplished by retarding ignition timing and controlling PGM-FI to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between modes, depending on conditions and rider preference:
- HSTC 1: The system intervenes the least and waits the longest to do so—useful for reducing wheel-spin and maintaining control in tight corners.
- HSTC 2: A midpoint between modes 1 and 3 in terms of how quickly and assertively the system intervenes.
- HSTC 3: The system intervenes most quickly and assertively, which helps in conditions that are slippery or muddy.
The HSTC system can also be switched off completely.
Launch Control
For 2027, the launch-control settings incorporate feedback from the HRC works teams, with three modes to choose from:
- Level 1: For high-traction conditions and/or advanced riders. When waiting for a gate drop while in level 1, the launch-control system holds a high rpm and then returns to normal immediately after the start, with minimum wheel-spin intervention.
- Level 2: For high-traction conditions and/or average riders. In level 2, a slightly lower rpm than mode 1 is held before revs return to normal immediately after the start, with medium wheel-spin intervention.
- Level 3: For slippery conditions and/or novice riders. In level 3, the held rpm is low, and it gradually returns to normal a few seconds after the start, for more wheel-spin intervention.
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION
As with the rest of the CRF450R, the chassis has been completely overhauled for improved handling. Stability is enhanced considerably, delivering confidence during all types of conditions. Front-to-rear pitching during acceleration and braking has also been reduced, further enhancing overall stability. The rougher the track conditions, the greater this advantage becomes.
Suspension has been significantly improved as well, with engineers adding appropriate friction through the entire stroke—particularly at the very initial stages of movement—for a consistent feel. Front and rear damping performance has also been made more consistent, from initial movement to full bottoming, resulting in improved overall ride performance. Suspension oil has been unified between the front and rear systems, enhancing consistency in damping control.
Geometry
To improve stability while maintaining good cornering performance, the base dimensions and rider position have been optimized. Mimicking the direction of the factory race team, the footpegs were repositioned 5mm rearward, moving rider weight to the rear of the bike, improving traction and facilitating loading of the shock. Wheelbase is now 58.7 inches—0.3 inches longer than before—and the rear axle is moved upward by 0.5 inches. Rake is increased by 0.2º, to 27.5º.
Frame / Subframe
The main frame was redesigned for 2027, with approximately 70 percent new components. The focus was on improving stability and predictable handling in rough track conditions, and while rigidity was increased, the frame weight remains unchanged.
Changes include optimization of the head pipe area, including an upsized gusset that is now cast instead of forged, increasing longitudinal and torsional rigidity by 10 percent. The down tube and front joint (the area above the cradle junction) are optimized for rigidity and weight, while the pivot plate and upper shock mount are reshaped to optimize rigidity. The cylinder-head hanger plates have been redesigned, and are now constructed of aluminum instead of steel, for improved rigidity and a combined 0.3-pound weight savings. To accept the new engine, the lower cradle and the middle engine hanger have been revised.
The upper bracket for attaching the subframe is new, as is the attachment point on the subframe itself. The subframe’s lower pipes are also revised, to simplify airbox access.
Swingarm
The swingarm has been redesigned, with updates to the main arms, cross-body, end pieces and weld-bead, for improved handling and a more premium, refined look. The entire component is now hand-polished to achieve a premium finish.
Applying throat welding at the joints where the main pipes meet the cross member results in a smooth, consistent surface. This enables the main pipes to be designed with a larger outer diameter but thinner walls, reducing weight by 0.9 pounds. Rigidity is maintained while reducing weight, achieving a balanced distribution of stiffness in the longitudinal, lateral, and torsional directions, for uniform flex characteristics throughout the swingarm. Also, the main arms’ cross section is now a D-shape, with no sharp edges, minimizing drag in ruts.
The chain guide is more resistant to deformation under impact loads, thanks to an impact-resistant resin material derived from the Monster Energy Honda HRC Rally team. In addition, the chain slider has been reinforced on both the top and bottom, while the addition of a small damping hole reduces chain bounce for more consistent drive characteristics.
Front Suspension
When developing the 49mm inverted Showa coil-spring fork for the 2027 CRF450R, engineers worked hard to minimize any feeling of steps in the stroke. A Dynamic Blow System main-piston valve structure replaces the traditional Bending Check Valve structure. Additionally, the rate of the main spring was increased from 5.0 N/mm to 5.2 N/mm, delivering a slightly firmer setup and better front-end feel.
A Kashima coating was applied to internal sliding components like the rod and cylinder, and the hole in the main piston rod is now smaller, increasing extremely low-speed damping force. The previous resin, conical spring seat has been replaced with an aluminum cylindrical seat, reducing step-like sensations when the oil level is reached. The sub-comp valve shims are thinner and greater in number.
The combined result of these changes is improved stroke consistency and better damping feel, with increased compression damping in the extremely low- to low-speed range.
An updated seal between the steering stem and the top triple clamp delivers optimized friction characteristics during steering inputs, for enhanced chassis stability.
Rear Suspension
The Pro-Link rear-suspension system is highlighted by a Showa shock absorber with a 50mm body. Some internal sections of the reservoir body were machined, resulting in a thinner wall and reducing weight by 1.4 ounces.
As with the fork, compression and rebound damping have been increased, and the main piston band was optimized to permit freer piston movement. This reduces the difference between static and dynamic friction, improving consistency.
The coil spring within the shock’s compression damping-force adjuster has a much stiffer rate (87.4 N/mm instead of 7.85 N/mm), enhancing damping feel in the low-speed-compression range and improving overall consistency. In addition, the spring guide has been redesigned to optimize adjustment sensitivity, and SS37 suspension oil is used (replacing SS25), matching the fork’s fluid for a consistent damping feel between front and rear.
Following the direction of the race team, the shock’s bladder was changed to a more-responsive round type, resulting in improved plushness and consistency. The bump rubber is now smaller, improving bottoming feel. Also consistent with Honda’s factory race teams, the collar and dust seal housing the spherical bearing within the upper shock mount has been updated to reduce shock play, while also moderating initial impact harshness, resulting in improved overall performance.
The linkage ratio has been optimized as well, reducing kickback behavior during acceleration for improved comfort and stability. In another move influenced by the factory HRC teams, a thrust needle-bearing construction has been adopted for the link (replacing the previous thrust washer), reducing friction for better smoothness and traction feel.
Wheels
Black D.I.D rims deliver durable performance and a premium appearance. The rear hub has been redesigned using feedback from works-level racing programs to increase strength, performance and serviceability, while reducing weight by 0.6 pounds (5.5 percent, excluding the tire). The span between the axle bearings has been increased to enhance wheel rigidity and increase axle strength. A revised spoke angle optimizes wheel rigidity and strength, while also enhancing traction.
The rear sprocket has been upgraded to a fully machined design from RK, and the lightening-hole pattern is new. Importantly, the sprocket’s mounting diameter is 7mm larger (now 160mm), for improved sprocket strength.
Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires replace the previous MX33 tires, featuring a carcass material that improves damping and absorption, maintaining performance up to 30 percent longer. Progressive Cornering Block Technology improves cornering grip and enhances feel and absorption, while the rubber compound increases traction and maintains durability. The rear knob pattern has center blocks that are 11 percent taller and 44 percent wider, for increased traction and control, as well as advanced mud-evacuation technology.
Brakes
Petal-style brake rotors (sized 260mm front, 240mm rear) disperse heat, while a low-expansion front brake hose gives strong feel and consistent stopping power. The front-brake caliper was developed based on feedback from Honda HRC Progressive riders, and it features two pistons (sized 30mm and 27mm), allowing for a smooth, linear feel that’s consistent throughout a moto. The caliper also features machined accents. The rear brake has a single piston.
Works Edition
Honda’s CRF450R HRC Works Edition represents the most advanced and race-focused iteration of Honda’s premium motocrosser to date. Completely redesigned from the ground up, this elite model combines cutting-edge engineering with direct input from Honda’s factory racing programs, delivering meaningful gains in power, handling and overall performance. Featuring an all-new engine, chassis and suspension package—along with exclusive high-end components and HRC-inspired styling—the CRF450R HRC Works Edition is purpose-built for riders seeking the closest possible connection to Honda’s championship-winning race machines.
HISTORY
Introduced in 2019, the CRF450RWE was developed as a premium version of the already-excellent CRF450R, with factory-inspired components already installed. Two years later, the model received important updates aimed at improving power, handling and consistency, and a Hinson clutch basket and Twin Air air filter were added to the list of first-class parts. For 2022, the CRF450RWE received an updated ECU and suspension valving, for improved drivability and balance, while 2023 improvements included changes to the intake port and funnel, cam profile, throttle body, frame rigidity and more. The 2025 model year brought chassis-rigidity optimization for improved handing, plus suspension improvements, a different airbox and new bodywork. A massive 2027 overhaul means that everything about the model is all-new, including the name: CRF450R HRC Works Edition.
NEW FOR 2027
- New bodywork, matching works bikes used by the Honda HRC Petronas MXGP team.
- New tricolor livery unifies the Honda Racing image/brand.
- New larger-capacity titanium fuel tank.
- New swingarm, chain slider and plastic chain-guide plate.
- Sustainable materials used for some parts, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds and seat base.
- New engine with more rigid crankshaft assembly, new bearings.
- Cylinder-bore size is now 1mm larger.
- Full transistorized ignition and ignition coil, with updated fuel-injection and ignition settings.
- New airbox, air filter, air funnel.
- Evolved Unicam valvetrain system.
- Larger intake and exhaust valves, more aggressive cam profile, switch to titanium exhaust valves.
- Steeper angle for all valves, and shorter/steeper downdraft intake.
- New clutch with lighter design and innovative back-torque-limiter design.
- Redesigned transmission is smaller and lighter, and has revised, taller gear ratios
- Redesigned lighter, more-reliable starter system.
- New exhaust system with titanium head pipe, designed to meet AMA sound limits.
- New main wiring harness.
- New design for main frame and rear subframe.
- Suspension has changed internals/oil/setting, with extensive steps taken to optimize damping feel and consistency, including between front and rear.
- Kashima coating added on internal suspension parts, front and rear.
- Stiffer front suspension springs.
- Fork switches from the traditional Bending Check Valve configuration to a Dynamic Blow System main-piston-valve structure, for improved stroke consistency.
- New shock linkage with revised ratio and a new thrust needle bearing.
- New rear-wheel hub design.
- Dunlop MX34 tires front and rear (rear with a new size).
- Extensive detail updates to simplify bike maintenance.
PREMIUM FEATURES
Compared to the CRF450R, the Works Edition version has several special components:
- Yoshimura exhaust with titanium header pipe and muffler.
- Twin Air air filter (larger than filter on CRF450R).
- Special Honda HRC graphics.
- Special gripper seat cover.
- Matte Red Metallic cylinder-head cover.
- “HRC Works Edition” laser-stamp on cylinder head.
- Hand-polished cylinder ports.
- D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims.
- Kashima-coated outer fork tubes.
- Titanium oxide-coated fork legs.
- Hand-operated fork compression adjuster.
- Black-anodized front-axle holders.
- Titanium oxide-coated 18mm shock shaft.
- Metallic red shock spring.
- Dedicated suspension valving.
- D.I.D DM2 gold chain.
- Gray metallic coated triple clamps.
- Renthal Kevlar grips.
- Dedicated ignition and injection mapping.
DESIGN & STYLING
The standard CRF450R is known for its excellent ergonomics; the CRF450R HRC Works Edition retains those, but adds a special look that comes straight from the Honda HRC Progressive factory race bikes. One of the most visible changes for 2027 is a switch to a new tricolor scheme, matching the look of HRC motocross and road-race teams worldwide. The red/white/blue colors and large Honda logo are designed to unify and strengthen the Honda Racing brand and identity.
The bodywork is also new, with updated shapes for the radiator shrouds and side panels. To create a flatter side surface and allow freer rider movement, the difference in the bike’s width between the radiator-shroud area and the seating area is reduced. Compared to the previous model, the 2027 bike is 2mm wider at the radiator shrouds and 7mm wider at the seating area, making the bike easier to grip with the legs, improving rider control. The side panels now have a symmetrical shape that facilitates gripping with the legs when the rider’s weight is placed rearward on the bike; this also improves lateral movement when seated. The left side panel now mounts via bolts at the front and rear, for a more secure attachment. (The right side panel still uses a clip at the rear.) The CRF450R HRC Works Edition has a special gripper seat cover, and the seat has more cushion for 2027. As before, the seat base has rearward-facing tongues and front-located mounting tabs. This design makes installation simple, while still keeping the seat securely in place.
The titanium fuel tank is new for 2027, with capacity increased from 1.7 gallons to 1.9 gallons—large enough for the factory Honda HRC Progressive team to use in longer motos (including AMA Pro Motocross competition)—but without sacrificing the bike’s slim cross section. Returning to the model’s roots, the skid plate has been eliminated, although a small guard on the right side protects the water pump. A larger, model-specific plate from the CRF450RX can be fitted if the owner prefers.
A single switch cluster addresses several functions: engine stop, ride-modes and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The starter and HRC launch control utilize the same button on the right side of the Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar. There are two locations for the handlebar clamp, and the clamp can be turned 180º; as a result, four different mounting positions are possible, through a range of 26mm. The CRF450R HRC Works Edition comes with special Renthal Kevlar hand grips.
Consistent with Honda’s “Triple Action to Zero” initiative (a part of the brand’s aim for zero environmental impact by 2050), this model features several first steps at using sustainable materials. For example, the front fender, front number plate and radiator shrouds are made from post-industrial recycled material that achieves a high-gloss finish and good weather resistance, achieved through the selection of highly transparent raw materials and optimal design. In addition, the seat base is constructed from an impact-resistant post-industrial recycled material.
An extensive list of detailed changes was carried out to simplify bike maintenance: The shock can now be removed without first removing the ECU, and the air filter can now be accessed via the side panel (there is no airbox lid for 2027). The rear brake rotor can be removed and installed with just one wrench, as the bolts now thread directly into the hub. Similarly, the chain guide now has press-fitted nuts, so only one wrench is needed for installation and removal. The rear wheel’s side collars now have a rounded shape and are held in place more securely, simplifying rear-wheel installation. Finally, the routing of the clutch hose has been updated so that the fuel tank needn’t be removed to access it.
ENGINE & DRIVETRAIN
For 2027, Honda introduces a brand-new powerplant for the CRF450R HRC Works Edition, offering more power, better control, reduced weight and a narrower cross section. The engine delivers a clear advantage across the rev range but also gives the rider greater confidence due to its improved torque and smooth character. In addition, by thoroughly downsizing engine components wherever possible, the new engine is 17mm narrower at its widest point, and it weighs 6 pounds less than its predecessor, significantly improving handling.
The shape of the crank web was changed from an anchor profile to a round profile, increasing overall crankshaft rigidity. The journal bearings on both the left and right sides of the crankshaft were changed from ball-and-roller bearings to roller bearings, reducing deformation caused by combustion pressure. These improvements result in a more efficient conversion of combustion pressure into rotational energy, while also reducing friction losses at both the bearings and gear-engagement points, further enhancing output performance. The CRF450R HRC Works Edition features dedicated ignition and injection mapping.
Cylinder Head
The CRF450R HRC Works Edition has a special Matte Red Metallic cylinder-head cover, as well as an “HRC Works Edition” laser stamp on cylinder head and hand-polished cylinder ports.
The engine’s cylinder-bore size was increased by 1mm, to 97.0mm, while stroke is 60.8mm, for a 450cc displacement. Optimizing the shape of the piston crown and cylinder-head combustion chamber results in a higher compression ratio (13.8:1, compared to 13.50:1 before), while improving the smoothness of the piston-crown surface results in enhanced overall combustion efficiency compared to the previous model. In addition, a DLC coating was applied to the top piston ring, reducing friction, improving durability and contributing to consistent, stable engine performance.
As with the previous model, a Unicam valvetrain layout is used, due to the design flexibility that finger-follower rocker arms enable, as well as the lightweight, compact benefits of a single camshaft with the wide valve-timing. That said, the Unicam system has evolved on this new model, with the intake and exhaust rocker-arm shafts aligned on a common axis, increasing valvetrain strength and achieving an even more compact and lightweight mechanism.
To increase power in the mid- to high-rpm range, the intake and exhaust valve diameters were enlarged (by 2mm for the intake valves, to 40mm; and by 1mm for the exhaust valves, to 32mm), improving airflow efficiency, while the included angle between the intake and exhaust valves was optimized as well. Larger valves typically reduce low-rpm output, but in this case, the cam profiles were updated for increased valve lift and more aggressive valve timing—a change that was made possible in part by a switch to titanium construction for the exhaust valves. The lighter, more rigid Unicam valvetrain mechanism accurately drives these cams at high rpm, ensuring precise valve motion. As a result, significantly higher output was achieved across the entire rpm range, while engine reliability was improved as well.
As before, the cylinder-head cover is magnesium, with a thin-wall design for light weight.
Intake
Compared to the previous model, the intake port angle was made even steeper, the port length was shortened and the intake-port shape was revised. These improvements, combined with the steeper valve angles, further advance the model’s highly efficient “downdraft” intake characteristic—a key strength of the model—resulting in improved power and enhanced rideability.
In addition, the design of the new airbox incorporates a new rear duct, eliminates the cover used in the previous design and simplifies the route to the engine. The CRF450R HRC Works Edition has a special Twin Air air filter, which is positioned directly in the path of airflow. These changes combine to reduce airflow resistance by approximately 10%, improving power and torque.
Exhaust
The 2027 CRF450R HRC Works Edition has a new Yoshimura exhaust system that is directly related to that of the works bike, improving power delivery while maintaining strong acceleration. Optimized for the new engine, the system also takes into account the new, international 109.9-decible sound limit for professional motocross. The header is titanium instead of stainless steel, reducing weight by 1.2 pounds, and the titanium muffler has a new design.
The engine’s exhaust port is centrally located, has an oval shape and is nearly straight, creating efficient, usable power in the low-to-mid rpm range. The centralized exhaust-port location enables the exhaust header and muffler to be positioned close to the vehicle’s centerline for a slim profile, contributing to freedom of movement for the rider. A dual-resonator design (one in the header and one in the muffler) optimizes power, while simultaneously minimizing noise.
Clutch
For 2027, engineers developed an all-new, lighter clutch for the CRF450R HRC Works Edition, featuring first-of-its kind technology. The basket diameter was reduced by 7mm, to 132mm, and the primary driven gear has a lighter, ring-type design, eliminating the center portion of the previous version.
The new clutch also features a unique rubber-damper-activated back-torque-limiter system, similar to a cush drive in a rear-wheel hub. In addition to the rubber damper’s conventional function of absorbing and mitigating torque fluctuations, it takes on an additional role with this new design; now, the damper also adjusts clutch capacity by deforming when back torque is generated. This provides a slipper function, smoothing the connection between the engine and the rear wheel, which helps on corner entry. This design is significantly lighter than typical cam-type slipper clutches, but it still delivers operating characteristics ideally suited for off-road applications. The optimal rubber-damper shape, structure, durability and limiter-capacity settings were validated through MXGP competition.
The hydraulically actuated clutch has eight plates and a large volume for good durability and light lever pull.
Transmission
To match the significant increase in engine power, the transmission’s gear ratios were reoptimized. Compared to before, all five gears are taller—first is 18.173 (versus 18.954 before), second is 14.908 (vs. 15.156), third is 12.554 (vs. 12.626), fourth is 10.741 (vs. 10.755) and fifth is 8.889 (vs. 9.271). With the new ratios, the engine works across a wider speed range, requiring fewer gear changes.
At the same time, the number of lead grooves on the transmission’s shift drum was reduced from three to two, by combining the lead grooves for the right shift fork and the center shift fork. This allowed the width of the shift drum to be reduced by 13.4mm, to 63.5mm from 76.9mm. The drum is also now constructed of a high-strength material, enabling further wall-thinning and contributing to an additional weight reduction of 0.3 pounds (46%).
In addition, engineers changed the transmission’s main-shaft bearing from an annular-collar design to a split, resin-cage needle-bearing design, a change that subsequently enabled reductions in the size and weight of other transmission components. Each gear was carefully updated, implementing the ideal shape, shaft diameter, wall thickness and position, without being restricted by adjacent gear geometry. The new transmission has a 14mm shorter main-shaft length, and it weighs 1.1 pounds less than its predecessor (a 15% reduction).
Starter
A complete redesign of the starter system resulted in a weight reduction of over 1 pound, while also improving reliability. The number of axes in the starter-gear layout was reduced from five to four, while the press-fit-type torque eliminator was replaced with a lightweight friction-disc type, with three disc springs and one friction disc. In addition, the one-way starter clutch was updated, reducing the size for a lighter outer structure. The redesigned system achieves a more stable, more durable slip-torque characteristic, contributing to the lightweight starter-gear architecture.
ELECTRONIC CONTROLS
The CRF450R HRC Works Edition features a suite of electronic rider aids that enhance control and allow for customization. To mimic what the HRC factory riders were looking for, the engine uses selectable ECU maps that offer a smooth delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range. The settings for all the ride modes have been optimized for 2027.
Ride Modes
A gear-position sensor allows the use of three specific ignition maps for first and second gears, third and fourth gears, and fifth gear. There are options for Standard, Smooth and Aggressive ignition maps, selectable via a handlebar-mounted switch, enabling simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.
- Mode 1: Standard
- Mode 2: Smooth
- Mode 3: Aggressive
HSTC
In addition to ride modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control offers three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque. This is accomplished by retarding ignition timing and controlling PGM-FI to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between modes, depending on conditions and rider preference:
- HSTC 1: The system intervenes the least and waits the longest to do so—useful for reducing wheel-spin and maintaining control in tight corners.
- HSTC 2: A midpoint between modes 1 and 3 in terms of how quickly and assertively the system intervenes.
- HSTC 3: The system intervenes most quickly and assertively, which helps in conditions that are slippery or muddy.
The HSTC system can also be switched off completely.
Launch Control
For 2027, the launch-control settings incorporate feedback from the HRC works teams, with three modes to choose from:
- Level 1: For high-traction conditions and/or advanced riders. When waiting for a gate drop while in level 1, the launch-control system holds a high rpm and then returns to normal immediately after the start, with minimum wheel-spin intervention.
- Level 2: For high-traction conditions and/or average riders. In level 2, a slightly lower rpm than mode 1 is held before revs return to normal immediately after the start, with medium wheel-spin intervention.
- Level 3: For slippery conditions and/or novice riders. In level 3, the held rpm is low, and it gradually returns to normal a few seconds after the start, for more wheel-speed intervention.
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
As with the rest of the CRF450R HRC Works Edition, the chassis has been completely overhauled for improved handling. Stability is enhanced considerably, delivering confidence during all types of conditions. Front-to-rear pitching during acceleration and braking has also been reduced, further enhancing overall stability. The rougher the track conditions, the greater this advantage becomes.
Suspension has been significantly improved as well, with engineers adding appropriate friction through the entire stroke—particularly at the very initial stages of movement—for a consistent feel. Front and rear damping performance has also been made more consistent, from initial movement to full bottoming, resulting in improved overall ride performance. Suspension oil has been unified between the front and rear systems, enhancing consistency in damping control.
Geometry
To improve stability while maintaining good cornering performance, the base dimensions and rider position have been optimized. Mimicking the direction of the factory race team, the footpegs were repositioned 5mm rearward, moving rider weight to the rear of the bike, improving traction and facilitating loading of the shock. Wheelbase is now 58.7 inches—0.3 inches longer than before—and the rear axle is moved upward by 0.5 inches. Rake is increased by 0.2º, to 27.5º.
Frame & Subframe
The main frame was redesigned for 2027, with approximately 70 percent new components. The focus was on improving stability and predictable handling in rough track conditions, and while rigidity was increased, the frame weight remains unchanged.
Changes include optimization of the head pipe area, including an upsized gusset that is now cast instead of forged, increasing longitudinal and torsional rigidity by 10 percent. The down tube and front joint (the area above the cradle junction) are optimized for rigidity and weight, while the pivot plate and upper shock mount are reshaped to optimize rigidity. The cylinder-head hanger plates have been redesigned, and are now constructed of aluminum instead of steel, for improved rigidity and a combined 0.3-pound weight savings. To accept the new engine, the lower cradle and the middle engine hanger have been revised.
The upper bracket for attaching the subframe is new, as is the attachment point on the subframe itself. The subframe’s lower pipes are also revised, to simplify airbox access.
Swingarm
The swingarm has been redesigned, with updates to the main arms, cross-body, end pieces and weld-bead, for improved handling and a more premium, refined look. The entire component is now hand-polished to achieve a premium finish.
Applying throat welding at the joints where the main pipes meet the cross member results in a smooth, consistent surface. This enables the main pipes to be designed with a larger outer diameter but thinner walls, reducing weight by 0.9 pounds. Rigidity is maintained while reducing weight, achieving a balanced distribution of stiffness in the longitudinal, lateral, and torsional directions, for uniform flex characteristics throughout the swingarm. Also, the main arms’ cross section is now a D-shape, with no sharp edges, minimizing drag in ruts.
The chain guide is more resistant to deformation under impact loads, thanks to an impact-resistant resin material derived from the Monster Energy Honda HRC Rally team. In addition, the chain slider has been reinforced on both the top and bottom, while the addition of a small damping hole reduces chain bounce for more consistent drive characteristics.
Front Suspension
When developing the 49mm inverted Showa coil-spring fork for the 2027 CRF450R HRC Works Edition, engineers worked hard to minimize any feeling of steps in the stroke. A Dynamic Blow System main-piston valve structure replaces the traditional Bending Check Valve structure. Additionally, the rate of the main spring was increased from 5.0 N/mm to 5.2 N/mm, delivering a slightly firmer setup and better front-end feel. A Kashima coating was applied to the outer fork tubes, as well as internal sliding components like the rod and cylinder, and the fork legs are coated in titanium oxide.
The hole in the main piston rod is now smaller, increasing extremely low-speed damping force. The previous resin, conical spring seat has been replaced with an aluminum cylindrical seat, reducing step-like sensations when the oil level is reached. The sub-comp valve shims are thinner and greater in number.
The combined result of these changes is improved stroke consistency and better damping feel, with increased compression damping in the extremely low- to low-speed range.
The CRF450R HRC Works Edition comes with a hand-operated fork-compression adjuster, as well as black-anodized front-axle holders. An updated seal between the steering stem and the top triple clamp delivers optimized friction characteristics during steering inputs, for enhanced chassis stability.
Rear Suspension
The Pro-Link rear-suspension system is highlighted by a Showa shock absorber with a 50mm body. On the CRF450R HRC Works Edition, the shock has a special titanium oxide-coated 18mm shock shaft, as well as a special Metallic Red shock spring. Some internal sections of the reservoir body were machined, resulting in a thinner wall and reducing weight by 1.4 ounces.
As with the fork, compression and rebound damping have been increased, and the main piston band was optimized to permit freer piston movement. This reduces the difference between static and dynamic friction, improving consistency.
The coil spring within the shock’s compression damping-force adjuster has a stiffer rate (87.4 N/mm instead of 7.85 N/mm), enhancing damping feel in the low-speed-compression range and improving overall consistency. In addition, the spring guide has been redesigned to optimize adjustment sensitivity, and SS37 suspension oil is used (replacing SS25), matching the fork’s fluid for a consistent damping feel between front and rear.
Following the direction of the race team, the shock’s bladder was changed to a more-responsive round type, resulting in improved plushness and consistency. The bump rubber is now smaller, improving bottoming feel. Also consistent with Honda’s factory race teams, the collar and dust seal housing the spherical bearing within the upper shock mount has been updated to reduce shock play, while also moderating initial impact harshness, resulting in improved overall performance.
The linkage ratio has been optimized as well, reducing kickback behavior during acceleration for improved comfort and stability. In another move influenced by the factory HRC teams, a thrust needle-bearing construction has been adopted for the link (replacing the previous thrust washer), reducing friction for better smoothness and traction feel.
Wheels
The CRF450R HRC Works Edition has special black D.I.D DirtStar LT-X rims (21-inch front, 19-inch rear) that deliver durable performance and good looks. The rear hub has been redesigned using feedback from works-level racing programs to increase strength, performance and serviceability, while reducing weight by 0.6 pounds (5.5 percent, excluding the tire). The span between the axle bearings has been increased to enhance wheel rigidity and increase axle strength. A revised spoke angle optimizes wheel rigidity and strength, while also enhancing traction.
The rear sprocket has been upgraded to a fully machined design from RK, and the lightening-hole pattern is new. Importantly, the sprocket’s mounting diameter is 7mm larger (now 160mm), for improved sprocket strength. The model also uses a special D.I.D DM2 gold chain.
Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires replace the previous MX33 tires, featuring a carcass material that improves damping and absorption, maintaining performance up to 30 percent longer. Progressive Cornering Block Technology improves cornering grip and enhances feel and absorption, while the rubber compound increases traction and maintains durability. The rear knob pattern has center blocks that are 11 percent taller and 44 percent wider, for increased traction and control, as well as advanced mud-evacuation technology
Brakes
Petal-style brake rotors (sized 260mm front, 240mm rear) disperse heat, while a low-expansion front brake hose gives strong feel and consistent stopping power. The front-brake caliper was developed based on feedback from Honda HRC Progressive riders, and it features two pistons (sized 30mm and 27mm), allowing for a smooth, linear feel that’s consistent throughout a moto. The caliper also features machined accents. The rear brake has a single piston.
CRF450RX
Built on a legacy of continuous refinement and race-proven performance, Honda’s CRF450RX represents the most significant evolution of the model since its introduction. Completely redesigned from the ground up, with feedback from off-road racing teams like SLR Honda, Phoenix Racing Honda and JCR Honda, this latest generation reflects years of development at the highest levels of closed-course off-road competition, incorporating advanced engineering, rider-focused ergonomics and meaningful gains in power, handling and durability. From its all-new engine and chassis to its updated styling and design, the CRF450RX is purpose-built to meet the demands of today’s cross-country racers—a balanced, confidence-inspiring platform that excels across a wide range of challenging terrain.
HISTORY
Introduced for model-year 2017, the CRF450RX has always been based on the CRF450R motocrosser but developed for closed-course off-road racing. The model was updated for 2019, with a new cylinder head, a refined oil-management system, new ECU settings, HRC launch control, a Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar, black rims and redesigned fork protectors. For model-year 2021, the CRF450RX benefited from improved power and handling, plus the addition of handguards and a revised fuel tank. Honda gave most of the CRF Performance family a makeover for 2025, with updates to the CRF450RX focused on chassis-rigidity optimization, plus a new airbox, header pipe, ECU mapping, suspension valving and bodywork. For the 2027 model year, the CRF450RX is all-new, having undergone its most extensive overhaul ever.
NEW FOR 2027
- New bodywork, matching works bikes used by HRC riders.
- New tricolor livery unifies the Honda Racing image/brand.
- New 1.9-gallon titanium fuel tank.
- New swingarm, chain slider and plastic chain-guide plate.
- Sustainable materials used for some parts, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds and seat base.
- New engine with more rigid crankshaft assembly, new bearings.
- Cylinder-bore size is now 1mm larger.
- Full transistorized ignition and ignition coil, with updated fuel-injection and ignition settings.
- New airbox, air filter, air funnel.
- New airbox, air filter, air funnel.
- Evolved Unicam valvetrain system.
- Larger intake and exhaust valves, more aggressive cam profile, switch to titanium exhaust valves.
- Steeper angle for all valves, and shorter/steeper downdraft intake.
- New clutch with lighter design and innovative back-torque-limiter design.
- Redesigned transmission is smaller and lighter, and has revised, taller gear ratios.
- Redesigned lighter, more-reliable starter system.
- New exhaust system, designed to meet racing organizations’ stricter sound limits.
- New main wiring harness.
- New design for main frame and rear subframe.
- Suspension has changed internals/oil/setting, with extensive steps taken to optimize damping feel and consistency, including between front and rear.
- Kashima coating added on internal suspension parts, front and rear.
- Fork switches from the traditional Bending Check Valve configuration to a Dynamic Blow System main-piston-valve structure, for improved stroke consistency.
- New shock linkage with revised ratio and a new thrust needle bearing.
- New rear-wheel hub design.
- Extensive detail updates to simplify bike maintenance.
OFF-ROAD-SPECIFIC FEATURES
Compared to the CRF450R motocrosser, the CRF450RX has the following differences:
- Front and rear suspension have dedicated settings developed specifically for the closed-course off-road application, for good compliance over technical terrain like rocks and roots.
- The CRF450RX’s ECU features a different fuel-injection map, with settings that deliver a smooth spread of power, maximizing traction in slippery, off-road conditions.
- Whereas the CRF450R has a 19-inch rear wheel, the CRF450RX has an 18-inch rear wheel, for a taller tire sidewall that better absorbs obstacles typically encountered off-road. In addition, front and rear tires are Dunlop Geomax AT81, which offer all-around performance, plus high levels of ruggedness for off-road racing and riding.
- The CRF450RX comes standard with plastic hand guards, to help fend off trailside bushes and brush.
- Full-coverage skid plate, with increased protection compared to 2026 model.
- The model also has an aluminum side stand, which facilitates parking away from the pits but tucks out of the way when not in use.
DESIGN & STYLING
The standard CRF450R is known for its excellent ergonomics; the CRF450RX retains those, but adds features designed specifically for closed-course off-road racing. For 2027, one of the most visible changes is a switch to a new tricolor scheme, matching the look of HRC motocross and road-race teams worldwide. The red/white/blue colors and large Honda logo are designed to unify and strengthen the Honda Racing brand and identity.
The bodywork is also new, with updated shapes for the radiator shrouds and side panels. To create a flatter side surface and allow freer rider movement, the difference in the bike’s width between the radiator-shroud area and the seating area is reduced. The side panels now have a symmetrical shape that facilitates gripping with the legs when the rider’s weight is placed rearward on the bike; this also improves lateral movement when seated. The left side panel now mounts via bolts at the front and rear, for a more secure attachment (the right side panel still uses a clip at the rear). The seat has more cushion for 2027, and as before, the seat base has rearward-facing tongues and front-located mounting tabs. This design makes installation simple, while keeping the seat securely in place.
A 1.9-gallon titanium fuel tank replaces the 2.1-gallon resin tank of the 2026 model. A large resin skid plate offers good protection from trail debris, while plastic hand guards help fend off trailside bushes and brush. An aluminum side stand is convenient for trailside parking.
Consistent with Honda’s “Triple Action to Zero” initiative (a part of the brand’s aim for zero environmental impact by 2050), the 2027 CRF450RX features several first steps at using sustainable materials. For example, the front fender, front number plate and radiator shrouds are made from post-industrial recycled material that achieves a high-gloss finish and good weather resistance, achieved through the selection of highly transparent raw materials and optimal design. In addition, the seat base is constructed from an impact-resistant post-industrial recycled material.
A single switch cluster addresses several functions: engine stop, ride-modes and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The starter and HRC launch control utilize the same button on the right side of the Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar. There are two locations for the handlebar clamp, and the clamp can be turned 180º; as a result, four different mounting positions are possible, through a range of 26mm.
An extensive list of detailed changes was carried out to simplify bike maintenance: The shock can now be removed without first removing the ECU, and the air filter can now be accessed via the side panel (there is no airbox lid for 2027). The rear brake rotor can be removed and installed with just one wrench, as the bolts now thread directly into the hub. Similarly, the chain guide now has press-fitted nuts, so only one wrench is needed for installation and removal. The rear wheel’s side collars now have a rounded shape and are held in place more securely, simplifying rear-wheel installation. Finally, the routing of the clutch hose has been updated so that the fuel tank needn’t be removed to access it.
ENGINE & DRIVETRAIN
For 2027, Honda introduces a brand-new powerplant for the CRF450RX, offering more power, better control, reduced weight and a narrower cross section. The engine delivers a clear advantage across the rev range but also gives the rider greater confidence due to its improved torque and smooth character. In addition, by thoroughly downsizing engine components wherever possible, the new engine is 17mm narrower at its widest point, and it weighs 6 pounds less than its predecessor, significantly improving handling.
The shape of the crank web was changed from an anchor profile to a round profile, increasing overall crankshaft rigidity. The journal bearings on both the left and right sides of the crankshaft were changed from ball-and-roller bearings to roller bearings, reducing deformation caused by combustion pressure. These improvements result in a more efficient conversion of combustion pressure into rotational energy, while also reducing friction losses at both the bearings and gear-engagement points, further enhancing output performance.
Cylinder Head
The engine’s cylinder-bore size was increased by 1mm, to 97.0mm, while stroke is 60.8mm, for a 450cc displacement. Optimizing the shape of the piston crown and cylinder-head combustion chamber results in a higher compression ratio (13.8:1, compared to 13.50:1 before), while improving the smoothness of the piston-crown surface results in enhanced overall combustion efficiency compared to the previous model. In addition, a DLC coating was applied to the top piston ring, reducing friction, improving durability and contributing to consistent, stable engine performance.
As with the previous model, a Unicam valvetrain layout is used, due to the design flexibility that finger-follower rocker arms enable, as well as the lightweight, compact benefits of a single camshaft with the wide valve-timing. That said, the Unicam system has evolved on this new model, with the intake and exhaust rocker-arm shafts aligned on a common axis, increasing valvetrain strength and achieving an even more compact and lightweight mechanism.
To increase power in the mid- to high-rpm range, the intake and exhaust valve diameters were enlarged (by 2mm for the intake valves, to 40mm; and by 1mm for the exhaust valves, to 32mm), improving airflow efficiency, while the included angle between the intake and exhaust valves was optimized as well. Larger valves typically reduce low-rpm output, but in this case, the cam profiles were updated for increased valve lift and more aggressive valve timing—a change that was made possible in part by a switch to titanium construction for the exhaust valves. The lighter, more rigid Unicam valvetrain mechanism accurately drives these cams at high rpm, ensuring precise valve motion. As a result, significantly higher output was achieved across the entire rpm range, while engine reliability was improved as well.
As before, the cylinder-head cover is magnesium, with a thin-wall design for light weight.
Intake
The CRF450RX’s ECU features a dedicated fuel-injection map, with settings that deliver a smooth power for technical off-road conditions. Compared to the previous model, the intake port angle was made even steeper, the port length was shortened and the intake-port shape was revised. These improvements, combined with the steeper valve angles, further advance the model’s highly efficient “downdraft” intake characteristic—a key strength of the model—resulting in improved power and enhanced rideability.
In addition, the design of the new airbox incorporates a new rear duct, eliminates the cover used in the previous design and simplifies the route to the engine, positioning the air filter more directly in the path of airflow. Meanwhile, the air filter has a revised density and a rounder shape. These changes combine to reduce airflow resistance by approximately 10%, improving power and torque.
Exhaust
The 2027 CRF450RX’s exhaust system has been optimized for the new engine, while also taking into account national and international racing organizations’ strict sound regulations. Comprising a 3.4-inch longer header and a 3.0-inch longer muffler (28.5 inches total length), the exhaust system helps improve power delivery while maintaining strong acceleration.
The engine’s exhaust port is centrally located, has an oval shape and is nearly straight, creating efficient, usable power in the low-to-mid rpm range. The centralized exhaust-port location enables the exhaust header and muffler to be positioned close to the vehicle’s centerline for a slim profile, contributing to freedom of movement for the rider. The muffler is constructed with strong 6061-T6 aluminum for impact resistance and weight savings. A dual-resonator design (one in the header and one in the muffler) optimizes power, while simultaneously minimizing noise.
Clutch
For 2027, engineers developed an all-new, lighter clutch for the CRF450RX, featuring first-of-its kind technology. The basket diameter was reduced by 7mm, to 132mm, and the primary driven gear has a lighter, ring-type design, eliminating the center portion of the previous version.
The new clutch also features a unique rubber-damper-activated back-torque-limiter system, similar to a cush drive in a rear-wheel hub. In addition to the rubber damper’s conventional function of absorbing and mitigating torque fluctuations, it takes on an additional role with this new design; now, the damper also adjusts clutch capacity by deforming when back torque is generated. This provides a slipper function, smoothing the connection between the engine and the rear wheel, which helps on corner entry. This design is significantly lighter than typical cam-type slipper clutches, but it still delivers operating characteristics ideally suited for off-road applications. The optimal rubber-damper shape, structure, durability and limiter-capacity settings were validated through MXGP competition.
The hydraulically actuated clutch has eight plates and a large volume for good durability and light lever pull.
Transmission
To match the significant increase in engine power, the transmission’s gear ratios were reoptimized. Compared to before, all five gears are taller—first is 18.173 (versus 18.954 before), second is 14.908 (vs. 15.156), third is 12.554 (vs. 12.626), fourth is 10.741 (vs. 10.755) and fifth is 8.889 (vs. 9.271). With the new ratios, the engine works across a wider speed range, requiring fewer gear changes.
At the same time, the number of lead grooves on the transmission’s shift drum was reduced from three to two, by combining the lead grooves for the right shift fork and the center shift fork. This allowed the width of the shift drum to be reduced by 13.4mm, to 63.5mm from 76.9mm. The drum is also now constructed of a high-strength material, enabling further wall-thinning and contributing to an additional weight reduction of 0.3 pounds (46%).
In addition, engineers changed the transmission’s main-shaft bearing from an annular-collar design to a split, resin-cage needle-bearing design, a change that subsequently enabled reductions in the size and weight of other transmission components. Each gear was carefully updated, implementing the ideal shape, shaft diameter, wall thickness and position, without being restricted by adjacent gear geometry. The new transmission has a 14mm shorter main-shaft length, and it weighs 1.1 pounds less than its predecessor (a 15% reduction).
Starter
A complete redesign of the starter system resulted in a weight reduction of over 1 pound, while also improving reliability. The number of axes in the starter-gear layout was reduced from five to four, while the press-fit-type torque eliminator was replaced with a lightweight friction-disc type, with three disc springs and one friction disc. In addition, the one-way starter clutch was updated, reducing the size for a lighter outer structure. The redesigned system achieves a more stable, more durable slip-torque characteristic, contributing to the lightweight starter-gear architecture.
ELECTRONIC CONTROLS
The CRF450R features a suite of electronic rider aids that enhance control and allow for great customization. To mimic what the HRC factory riders were looking for, the engine uses selectable ECU maps that offer a smooth delivery while retaining strong torque and power throughout the rev range. The settings for all the ride modes have been optimized for 2027.
Ride Modes
A gear-position sensor allows the use of three specific ignition maps for first and second gears, third and fourth gears, and fifth gear. There are options for Standard, Smooth and Aggressive ignition maps, selectable via a handlebar-mounted switch, enabling simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.
- Mode 1: Standard
- Mode 2: Smooth
- Mode 3: Aggressive
HSTC
In addition to ride modes, Honda Selectable Torque Control offers three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque. This is accomplished by retarding ignition timing and controlling PGM-FI to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between modes, depending on conditions and rider preference:
- HSTC 1: The system intervenes the least and waits the longest to do so—useful for reducing wheel-spin and maintaining control in tight corners.
- HSTC 2: A midpoint between modes 1 and 3 in terms of how quickly and assertively the system intervenes.
- HSTC 3: The system intervenes most quickly and assertively, which helps in conditions that are slippery or muddy.
The HSTC system can also be switched off completely.
Launch Control
For 2027, the launch-control settings incorporate feedback from the HRC works teams, with three modes to choose from:
- Level 1: For high-traction conditions and/or advanced riders. When waiting for a gate drop while in level 1, the launch-control system holds a high rpm and then returns to normal immediately after the start, with minimum wheel-spin intervention.
- Level 2: For high-traction conditions and/or average riders. In level 2, a slightly lower rpm than mode 1 is held before revs return to normal immediately after the start, with medium wheel-spin intervention.
- Level 3: For slippery conditions and/or novice riders. In level 3, the held rpm is low, and it gradually returns to normal a few seconds after the start, for more wheel-spin intervention.
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
As with the rest of the CRF450RX, the chassis has been completely overhauled for improved handling. Stability is enhanced considerably, delivering confidence during all types of conditions. Front-to-rear pitching during acceleration and braking has also been reduced, further enhancing overall stability. The rougher the track conditions, the greater this advantage becomes.
Suspension has been significantly improved as well, with engineers adding appropriate friction through the entire stroke—particularly at the very initial stages of movement—for a consistent feel. Front and rear damping performance has also been made more consistent, from initial movement to full bottoming, resulting in improved overall ride performance. Suspension oil has been unified between the front and rear systems, enhancing consistency in damping control.
Geometry
To improve stability while maintaining good cornering performance, the base dimensions and rider position have been optimized. Mimicking the direction of the factory race team, the footpegs were repositioned 5mm rearward, moving rider weight to the rear of the bike, improving traction and facilitating loading of the shock. Wheelbase is now 58.7 inches—0.5 inches longer than before—and the rear axle is moved upward by 0.5 inches. Rake is increased by 0.2º, to 27.7°.
Frame & Subframe
The main frame was redesigned for 2027, with approximately 70 percent new components. The focus was on improving stability and predictable handling in rough track conditions, and while rigidity was increased, the frame weight remains unchanged.
Changes include optimization of the head pipe area, including an upsized gusset that is now cast instead of forged, increasing longitudinal and torsional rigidity by 10 percent. The down tube and front joint (the area above the cradle junction) are optimized for rigidity and weight, while the pivot plate and upper shock mount are reshaped to optimize rigidity. The cylinder-head hanger plates have been redesigned, and are now constructed of aluminum instead of steel, for improved rigidity and a combined 0.3-pound weight savings. To accept the new engine, the lower cradle and the middle engine hanger have been revised.
The upper bracket for attaching the subframe is new, as is the attachment point on the subframe itself. The subframe’s lower pipes are also revised, to simplify airbox access.
Swingarm
The swingarm has been redesigned, with updates to the main arms, cross-body, end pieces and weld-bead, for improved handling and a more premium, refined look. The entire component is now hand-polished to achieve a premium finish.
Applying throat welding at the joints where the main pipes meet the crossmember results in a smooth, consistent surface. This enables the main pipes to be designed with a larger outer diameter but thinner walls, reducing weight by 0.9 pounds. Rigidity is maintained while reducing weight, achieving a balanced distribution of stiffness in the longitudinal, lateral, and torsional directions, for uniform flex characteristics throughout the swingarm. Also, the main arms’ cross section is now a D-shape, with no sharp edges, minimizing drag in ruts.
The chain guide is more resistant to deformation under impact loads, thanks to an impact-resistant resin material derived from the Monster Energy Honda HRC Rally team. In addition, the chain slider has been reinforced on both the top and bottom, while the addition of a small damping hole reduces chain bounce for more consistent drive characteristics.
Front Suspension
The 49mm inverted Showa coil-spring fork features dedicated settings for the CRF450RX, developed for the off-road environment. During development, engineers worked hard to minimize any feeling of steps in the stroke. A Dynamic Blow System main-piston valve structure replaces the traditional Bending Check Valve structure.
A Kashima coating was applied to internal sliding components like the rod and cylinder, and the hole in the main piston rod is now smaller, increasing extremely low-speed damping force. The previous resin, conical spring seat has been replaced with an aluminum cylindrical seat, reducing step-like sensations when the oil level is reached. The sub-comp valve shims are thinner and greater in number.
The combined result of these changes is improved stroke consistency and better damping feel, with increased compression damping in the extremely low- to low-speed range.
An updated seal between the steering stem and the top triple clamp delivers optimized friction characteristics during steering inputs, for enhanced chassis stability.
Rear Suspension
As with the fork, rear-suspension settings are dedicated for the CRF450RX, for good compliance over technical terrain like rocks and roots. The Pro-Link system is highlighted by a Showa shock absorber with a 50mm body. Some internal sections of the reservoir body were machined, resulting in a thinner wall and reducing weight by 1.4 ounces.
As with the fork, compression and rebound damping have been increased, and the main piston band was optimized to permit freer piston movement. This reduces the difference between static and dynamic friction, improving consistency.
The coil spring within the shock’s compression damping-force adjuster has a much stiffer rate (87.4 N/mm instead of 7.85 N/mm), enhancing damping feel in the low-speed-compression range and improving overall consistency. In addition, the spring guide has been redesigned to optimize adjustment sensitivity, and SS25 suspension oil is used (replacing SS35), matching the fork’s fluid for a consistent damping feel between front and rear.
Following the direction of the race team, the shock’s bladder was changed to a more-responsive round type, resulting in improved plushness and consistency. The bump rubber is now smaller, improving bottoming feel. Also consistent with Honda’s factory race teams, the collar and dust seal housing the spherical bearing within the upper shock mount has been updated to reduce shock play, while also moderating initial impact harshness, resulting in improved overall performance.
The linkage ratio has been optimized as well, reducing kickback behavior during acceleration for improved comfort and stability. In addition, a thrust needle-bearing construction has been adopted for the link (replacing the previous thrust washer), reducing friction for better smoothness and traction feel.
Wheels
Black D.I.D rims (21-inch front, 18-inch rear) deliver durable performance and a premium appearance. The rear hub has been redesigned using feedback from works-level racing programs to increase strength, performance and serviceability, while reducing weight by 0.6 pounds (5.5 percent, excluding the tire). The span between the axle bearings has been increased to enhance wheel rigidity and increase axle strength. A revised spoke angle optimizes wheel rigidity and strength, while also enhancing traction.
The rear sprocket has been upgraded to a fully machined design from RK, and the lightening-hole pattern is new. Importantly, the sprocket’s mounting diameter is 7mm larger (now 160mm), for improved sprocket strength.
The CRF450RX comes with Dunlop’s AT81 tires, designed for all-around performance across a variety of off-road terrain.
Brakes
Petal-style brake rotors (sized 260mm front, 240mm rear) disperse heat, while a low-expansion front brake hose gives strong feel and consistent stopping power. The front-brake caliper was developed based on feedback from HRC riders, and it features two pistons (sized 30mm and 27mm), allowing for a smooth, linear feel that’s consistent throughout a moto. The caliper also features machined accents. The rear brake has a single piston.