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The Engine Man Building Championships

May 13, 2026, 7:25pm
Salt Lake City, UT Salt Lake CityMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Yeah! Jason Weigandt details all the ways Ken Roczen's Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is amazing, then talks to Twisted Development Engine Builder Jamie Ellis, and Travis Delnicki reviews this week's podcast and news so you don't have to.

Presented by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing, Throttle Jockey and Superlite Seats. Head to yamaha.us/RacerX and use the code RacerXpod26 for 15% off your purchase of $100 or more. Then go to superlitetechnologies.com and use CODE Weege26 for 20% off your order.

Video: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Rob Filebark

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