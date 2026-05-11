The Salt Lake City SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross brought us some fireworks to end off the 2026 season. We all knew the situation in the 450SX Class with Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence in the winner-takes-all finale, but first, we had our third and final 250SX East/West Showdown of the season. And boy, did that final race provide some action!

Cole Davies bested Haiden Deegan to take the race win. Deegan went down twice trying to push towards Davies. Levi Kitchen landed second as Max Anstie scored third overall.

In the 450SX Class, it was Chase Sexton who took the main event win, as Justin Cooper and Jorge Prado rounded out the podium. Cooper Webb finished fourth as Ken Roczen came through fifth. Roczen's fifth, paired with Hunter Lawrence's seventh place finish, gave Roczen the 450SX title.

After the race, we heard from all six podium finishers plus the champion in Roczen, but we cut the best clips and made them into a 15-minute video below. Podium riders include: Cole Davies, Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie, Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, and Jorge Prado.

Video: Feld Entertainment

Edit: Rob Filebark