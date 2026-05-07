The fifth annual PulpMX Yamaha Privateer Challenge returns this Friday ahead of round 17 of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Salt Lake City, Utah.

What is this race and how does it work?

Its for the privateers and to qualify, you must race in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Points are awarded for LCQ finishes throughout the season. If you make a 450 main event, you do not receive points.

The first rider to miss the main event (fifth place) receives 25 points, sixth place receives 22 points and the format carries on with the traditional Supercross scoring. At the end of the Supercross season, the top 17 racers in LCQ points advance to the LCQ Challenge. Steve has also allotted a few slots to 250 "Wild Card" riders, which makes up a 22-rider field.

One practice session will be held on Friday after press day. Eleven riders will be featured in the "B" qualifying session and another 11 riders in the "A" session.

Riders will then compete in two 6 minute plus 1 lap main events with Olympic style scoring determining the overall winner.

Steve has always wanted to create chaos for this race, so of course the second main event is an inverted staggered restart. Meaning, if you finished first in the first main event, you start last in main event 2.

You can watch it LIVE on the PulpMX YouTube starting at 4:50 p.m. ET / 2:50 p.m. MT. An archived version of the race will air on PulpMX, Vurbmoto, and Racer X YouTube pages.

If you want to follow live timing and scoring, download the Vurbmoto Prospect app for FREE on the App Store and Google Play.

If you want a chance to win a brand-new 2026 Yamaha YZ450 and other prizes with all donations going to the prize poll, grab a ticket here.