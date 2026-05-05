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Lars Lindstrom on Jett Lawrence’s Injury Recovery: “From what I've heard, Jett's already starting to go Jett speed”

May 5, 2026, 3:30pm
Lars Lindstrom on Jett Lawrence’s Injury Recovery: “From what I've heard, Jett's already starting to go Jett speed”
Pala, CA Fox Raceway (Pala)AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Following Hunter Lawrence’s big win at the Denver Supercross, Honda HRC Progressive team manger Lars Lindstrom joined the media to talk about the race. The Denver win allowed Hunter Lawrence to close Ken Roczen’s four-point lead down to just one single point with only one round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross remaining. The two are set-up for a winner-takes-all finale on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lindstrom continued to sing the praises of his rider, as well as his entire staff for their hard work.

At the end of the media window, Lindstrom was asked about Jett Lawrence’s recovery, with the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener now less than a month away. While not looking past this 450SX title fight, Lindstrom did provide an update on Jett Lawrence, as well as the team's other injured riders, 250 competitors Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas:

Lindstrom said the following:

“Yeah, Jett's been on the bike for, I think almost a month now. You know, he started off kind of easy, on the turn track and things like that and just kind of, you know, easing into it with his foot. Did that for a couple of weeks and then moved to the outdoor track—on a smooth outdoor track—and then now on a bumpy outdoor track. So, he's progressing really good. We're gonna go testing with him this week. And now we have all four guys riding. So, it's pretty exciting to have, you know, Chance Hymas, he's been riding now for a while, and Jo just started riding last week and he's starting to feel pretty good. So, I'm excited to go back to Florida and get to watch all four of my guys, you know, training and riding. And from what I've heard, Jett's already starting to go Jett speed. So, yeah, I'm just, I’m stoked for outdoors. So, you know, having all four guys back in the truck.”

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway (Pala)

     Saturday, May 30
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 30 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 30 - 3:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 30 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos (Encore Presentation)
      May 31 - 1:30 PM
      NBC
Fox Raceway Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

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