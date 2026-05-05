Following Hunter Lawrence’s big win at the Denver Supercross, Honda HRC Progressive team manger Lars Lindstrom joined the media to talk about the race. The Denver win allowed Hunter Lawrence to close Ken Roczen’s four-point lead down to just one single point with only one round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross remaining. The two are set-up for a winner-takes-all finale on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lindstrom continued to sing the praises of his rider, as well as his entire staff for their hard work.

At the end of the media window, Lindstrom was asked about Jett Lawrence’s recovery, with the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener now less than a month away. While not looking past this 450SX title fight, Lindstrom did provide an update on Jett Lawrence, as well as the team's other injured riders, 250 competitors Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas:

Lindstrom said the following: