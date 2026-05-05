MX vs ATV Legends Season 5 Adds Daytona Supercross and New Features

Season 5 of MX vs ATV Legends has arrived, bringing Supercross excitement to your screen with the legendary Daytona track. The latest update adds the official 2026 Daytona Supercross Circuit and several throwback layouts that show how this famous venue has changed over time.

MX vs ATV Legends is known for its open riding and variety of racing styles, and it still offers much more than just stadium events. The game combines Supercross, motocross, and off-road races in big environments, focusing on rider progression, bike tuning, and a career mode that follows your journey. Season 5 adds to this with new vehicle packs from top brands like Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha.

Check out Season 5 here.