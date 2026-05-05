MX vs ATV Legends Season 5 Adds Daytona Supercross and New Features
Season 5 of MX vs ATV Legends has arrived, bringing Supercross excitement to your screen with the legendary Daytona track. The latest update adds the official 2026 Daytona Supercross Circuit and several throwback layouts that show how this famous venue has changed over time.
MX vs ATV Legends is known for its open riding and variety of racing styles, and it still offers much more than just stadium events. The game combines Supercross, motocross, and off-road races in big environments, focusing on rider progression, bike tuning, and a career mode that follows your journey. Season 5 adds to this with new vehicle packs from top brands like Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, and Yamaha.
Check out Season 5 here.
A standout new feature is Replay Mode, which lets players review their lines, rewatch parts of a race, and save their best moments with more control. This tool is helpful for riders who want to improve and for those who just want to watch a great lap again.
Rainbow Studios has more planned for 2026, including new track packs, better replay and photo tools, and popular requests like cross-platform multiplayer and improved matchmaking. Season 5 is out now, and the Daytona Supercross Pack is available as paid DLC.
More information about MX vs ATV Legends on the official website:
Get the game here:
- PlayStation: https://thqn.net/mx-legends-psn
- Xbox: https://thqn.net/mx-legends-xbox
- PC - Steam: https://thqn.net/mx-legends-steam
ABOUT RAINBOW STUDIOS
Rainbow Studios is an employee-owned game developer with a rich history of critically acclaimed motorsport titles. We've built a studio that brings focus back to its employees and the players who enjoy the worlds we work hard to build. To us, creativity, family, and work-life balance are the cornerstones of our production philosophy.