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Full Schedule

Weege Show: Live Inside the Rig with ClubMX's Crazy Underdog Heroes

April 24, 2026, 10:35pm
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

It's coming from inside the truck! It's coming from inside the truck! We set up a zoom call from inside the ClubMX Yamaha rig to talk to 250 East podium contenders Coty Schock and Devin Simonson and SMX Next future stars Jesson Turner and Ryder Malinoski. We put all four guys together to see how they get along. Can they get some champagne at Monster Energy Supercross in Philadelphia on Saturday?

The Weege Show is presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Hunter Lawrence has red plates on his Honda. Can he make it three Honda AMA Supercross Champions in the last four years?

Molinoski with Chad Reed after a podium in Birmingham. He had a huge crash at Anaheim 2 that was supposed to end his supercross season.
Molinoski with Chad Reed after a podium in Birmingham. He had a huge crash at Anaheim 2 that was supposed to end his supercross season. Align Media
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