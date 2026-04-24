It's coming from inside the truck! It's coming from inside the truck! We set up a zoom call from inside the ClubMX Yamaha rig to talk to 250 East podium contenders Coty Schock and Devin Simonson and SMX Next future stars Jesson Turner and Ryder Malinoski. We put all four guys together to see how they get along. Can they get some champagne at Monster Energy Supercross in Philadelphia on Saturday?

The Weege Show is presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. Hunter Lawrence has red plates on his Honda. Can he make it three Honda AMA Supercross Champions in the last four years?