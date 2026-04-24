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Video: Philadelphia SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage, with Lawrence, Davies, Hammaker, Leitzel, and More

April 24, 2026, 4:00pm
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Lincoln Financial Field for the Philadelphia Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 15 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Featured riders include: Hunter Lawrence, Landen Gordon, Cole Davies, Logan Leitzel, Ricci Randanella, Nate Thrasher, Freddie Noren, Nick Romano, & Seth Hammaker.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Philadelphia

     SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
    Saturday, April 25
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 25 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      April 25 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      April 26 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Philadelphia Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
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