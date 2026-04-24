Two Men, One Point
After a second disastrous race for Hunter Lawrence, and another win for Ken Roczen in Cleveland, Ken has closed up to only one point behind Lawrence in the Championship. Roczen has held the red plate in eight different seasons so far, but never when it counted at the final round. Could he leave Philly with the red plate? -Sarah Whitmore
Two Men, 21 Points
It's a different story in 250 East, in fact heading into Philadelphia Cole Davies has 21 points over second in points, Seth Hammaker. With only two East rounds remaining (Philly this weekend and the East/West Showdown in Salt Lake) Cole could wrap it up this weekend if the cards fall right. -Whitmore
Hometown Boy
Seth Hammaker is going to do everything in his power not to let Davies wrap things up early, especially since Philly is Seth’s home race. Seth will have the fans on his side, and besides that he has every reason to want to take this thing down to the last round. Because as bad as Salt Lake was last year for Seth (RJ Hampshire took them both down, ruining both of their title hopes), it was even worse for Davies (who was injured in a qualifying collision with Jordon Smith). Anything can happen in racing, but you have to stay in it. -Whitmore
Clawing Back
After a pair of seconds at Nashville and Cleveland, Cooper Webb is now only 22 points back of Hunter Lawrence and sits in third in the championship. Still with only one race win so far (Houston Triple Crown) it feels a little subpar for the returning champ. However, Philly is bound to be soft and rutted, just how Webb likes it. Could he throw a wrench in this championship and grab another win this weekend? -Whitmore
Highs and Lows
It's all hills and valleys for Justin Hill, but he has been on the up lately. Hill led in Nashville and then sat in podium position until the closing laps. He credited it to the hard packed soil in Nashville, but then he finished third in the mud in the final race in Cleveland. Philadelphia probably won’t be hard packed, but it doesn’t really matter when Hill is feeling it, you never know when he could be on the podium. -Whitmore
Six
That’s how many consecutive seasons Nate Thrasher has won a 250 Supercross. Nate came into the 2026 season with a bum shoulder and was way off par compared to how he normally rides. He showed signs of turning it around when he went down in the whoops while leading Detroit and was able to get the job done in Cleveland. Can he get another one this weekend? -Whitmore
- Supercross
PhiladelphiaSMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship
Saturday, April 25
Rookie
Landen Gordon showed promise in Nashville by qualifying sixth fastest and then getting third in his heat race. He then had to do a wheel swap in the main event and ruined his chances of a good finish. But in Cleveland he got good starts in all three races and kept a cool head, to go 4-2-2 for second! Can he back it up with another podium in Philly? -Whitmore
Next
Speaking of rookies, the SMX Next Supercross National Championship will take place in Philadelphia, with a winner takes all scenario (all other rounds were qualifiers for the Philly round). Ryder Malinoski is back in action, Kayden Minear will be looking for redemption after going down in the first turn in Birmingham, Deacon Denno won Daytona, and Kade Johnson has been fast all year. There’s a lot of talent, but only one will take home the title, who will it be? -Whitmore
First Round Wonder
By now Daxton Bennick has got to be desperate to prove he can get on the podium any time during the season and not just at the first round. He has been so close too, going down with Seth Hammaker in Nashville while in podium contention, and then in Cleveland he had the worst kind of luck going 3-5-3 for fifth overall! Can he get on the podium for the fourth time in his career this weekend? -Whitmore
The Elements
Philadelphia will be back to our regularly scheduled programing, with gates dropping at 7 p.m. Eastern. That much we know, what we don’t know as of now, is how it will look. As Lincoln Financial Field is an open stadium and it is springtime in Pennsylvania. As of now it looks like weather could be a factor. Will we see a full on mudder? -Whitmore