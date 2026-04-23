Eli Tomac is out for the Philadelphia SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Although it was confirmed he has no broken bones or injuries, his qualifying crash at the Cleveland SX kept him out of the main program/Triple Crown races last weekend in Ohio.

Tomac is tied with Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen with four wins apiece this SX season. Heading into Saturday's 15th round, Tomac sits fourth in the standings, 31 points down, although that will change come Saturday.

The following press release is from KTM:

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Eli Tomac will sit out Saturday's 15th round of the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship in Philadelphia while continuing to recover from his incident in qualifying at Cleveland last weekend.

Tomac has been cleared of any broken bones upon further evaluation this week, however, the two-time 450SX Champion is still broadly feeling the effects of the impact at this time. He is now focusing on his recovery, with the intention of potentially returning for the final rounds of Supercross onboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

"Firstly, we are grateful that Eli's injuries aren't more severe following his crash last weekend, and recognize that taking the time to recover properly is the right decision. Our riders' health is always the priority and we look forward to having Eli back with us at the races once he is fit and ready."

It's been an outstanding first campaign for Tomac at Red Bull KTM Factory Racing during the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship, victorious on four separate occasions – Anaheim 1, San Diego, Seattle and Daytona – in addition to achieving a total of eight 450SX podium finishes.

Tomac posted the following on his Instagram story earlier this week: