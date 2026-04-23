Amazingly, and going back to his first gate drop at Angel Stadium on January 11, 2025, Davies has only competed in twenty-one AMA Pro Racing events thus far in the United States of America. Furthermore, Davies also competed in eight 250SX Futures races from 2023 through 2024.

“No, I haven’t been over here for long,” said Davies. “It’s probably been about three years now since my first race in Anaheim for the Futures. It’s taken a lot of constant hard work to get where I am, but everything has been working out. I’ve been doing well with being consistent and it’s been working out for me. Yeah, I’m happy with the season so far and I’m excited for this weekend in Philadelphia. I’m just going to go into it as any race and not force anything. If it has to come down to Salt Lake City, it will be okay. I’m just going to take it like every other weekend I’ve been into and just take it for what it is.”

Was Davies confident that his 2026 250SX East racing season would go as amazingly well as it has?

“I would say so,” answered Davies. “It’s kind of what I expected from myself and it’s been good. I would say that the first couple races didn’t really go to plan because I feel like I was too eager and forcing things. Now I’ve kind of calmed down and just everything came to me, and it’s worked out a lot better. Yeah, I’m just calming everything down. Going race by race and not forcing anything has been a better approach for me.

“For the most part, I’m happy with most of the races,” continued Davies. “There has been a couple of races that I’m not too stoked about, but it is what it is. I’m stoked with my season so far and I’m excited to keep it going.”

Davies weighed in on the competition he has faced along the way in the 250SX East championship fight.

“Yeah, the competition has been good,” he explained. “Unfortunately, Jo Shimoda got hurt. It’s been good. It’s been a battle. They’ve been good. They had really good starts at the start of the season. They’re all good starters and they’re always kind of going to be there. Yes, it has been good, and it has been fun battling with all of them.”

Whoop speed has underlined Cole Davies 2026 racing campaign. Even legends Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto have recently gone on record in speaking of Davies’ profound talent in powering trough the whoops.

“Everyone is kind of impressed, and to be honest, I don’t know… I look at it as a part where I can make up time, so I try to come into them and make up time because I know I can when I come into them. I enjoy them. I find them fun. There is no better feeling than having a perfect run through the whoops. It feels great. I would just say it’s a lot of commitment and confidence and years of perfecting my technique. You know, I feel like that’s all there really is to it. And you need a good bike, as well. I’m stoked to hear people talk about it. To hear all that is pretty cool.

Since first coming to the United States of America to race the 250SX Futures in 2023 and 2024 – Davies won races Anaheim 2 and Salt Lake City in 2024 – Cole Davies has genuinely come to enjoy racing in the U.S.A.