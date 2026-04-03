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Watch: Deegan Thinks He's Found 250 Speed Limit and More from STL Press Day

April 3, 2026, 6:40pm
St. Louis, MO St. LouisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at the Dome of America's Center for the St. Louis Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round 12 of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Featured riders include: Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies, Jo Shimoda & Hunter Yoder.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets: Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

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