Back in the Fight

What a night it was for Ken Roczen in Detroit! Not only did Roczen take his second win of the season (something he hasn't done since 2021), he cut his points deficit from 31 points out of the lead to just 14. That’s a huge break for Roczen, but he’s still got a lot of work to do if he wants to win this title. If Roczen can go out and get another win in St. Louis, it’ll be a gigantic step forward for him. -Aaron Hansel

Webb vs. Prado

In the opening phases of the 450SX main event in Detroit, Cooper Webb put an extremely aggressive block pass on Jorge Prado that put them both on the ground. There were 18 minutes left on the clock, which made Webb’s move seem a little puzzling on the surface, but if you’re Webb you’re no doubt tired of dealing with Prado riding a wide bike all season, and you’ve got no time to hang around waiting to make a pass when you’ve got your title rivals getting away ahead of you. Will Webb be just as aggressive in St. Louis if he finds himself behind Prado again? -Hansel