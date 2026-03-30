Bad luck and inconsistency has been the theme for the major title contenders in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series this year, but Grant Davis is doing what he can to get back in the mix. The XC1 pro class rookie—who narrowly missed taking last year’s overall championship while riding a 250 in the XC2 class—claimed a dominant win over the weekend at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in South Carolina. Davis finished out of the top twenty twice this year in four races due to bike issues, but he has the speed to get back into it. A switch from 350 to 450 might have helped.
“Yeah, I’ve been on this 450 for a week now and I’m happy with it,” said Davis. “I’ve been under the weather with allergies lately, been coughing and struggling with it, but I’ve been happy with my riding. I got out front with Jordan [Ashburn] and was just figuring out the track. Then I dropped the hammer for about a lap, got into the lead, and then I kept getting pit boards saying I was pulling [a bigger and bigger lead]. I was like, 'I don’t know how I’m pulling right now because I feel like I’m just riding around.' To keep pulling when you feel like you’re riding at 70 percent all day, I’m really happy with my riding. I’m pumped, I needed to get that bad juju off my back. Next race, I’m ready to come out swinging on this 450 and make up some more points.”
Davis is on the comeback trial in points after mechanical issues cost him earlier in the year. AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper came through for his second-straight second place finish, also happy to score points after losing some when his bike drowned in a water hole in Florida.
“It was a good day,” said New Zealand’s Draper. “I’d say I had an average start, but Grant had gotten away in the dust and I really couldn’t see him. You had to be on it, there were some big, square holes in the dust and you could really ruin a day with that. So, super good day, good points, and we’re out of here safe. There were sections were you could really push and try to get to the guy in front of you, there were other sections you had to just kind of ride and be patient and hang in there. Good day for the points. I’m super excited for the new venue, really gnarly and rocky like in PA where I live. I want to get that monkey off my back and get to the center of the box.”
Overall points leader Ben Kelley fought through for third, taking advantage of last-lap issues for Stu Baylor, who was in third and had won the previous GNCC in Talladega.
“Tough day,” said Kelley. “I had a pretty good jump off the start, fourth or fifth, I could kind of see the leaders, but I was struggling to pass a few guys and lost my flow and rhythm. I made some mistakes and Stu and Liam got by me, and that created more dust. I was mad at myself because that just made it tougher. I just don’t take the risks in the dust anymore! I did what I could, made some passes, I was fourth on the last lap and then Stu had a problem. So to salvage a podium on what I would consider a bad day isn’t too bad. I had a lot of lose by holding the points lead, so sometimes I have to salvage, which sucks, because there’s a lot of pride on the line.”
Australian Angus Riordan won the 250cc XC2 class on his Phoenix Honda, and took seventh overall. The full GNCC press release is below.
FMF Camp Coker Bullet: Motorcycle Race Report
KTM’s Grant Davis Earns Overall Win in South Carolina
SOCIETY HILL, S.C. – The 2026 FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, round four of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, returned to Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina delivering another grueling test of endurance, speed, and precision. As one of the more unique and fan-favorite stops on the GNCC schedule since its introduction in 2016, the Camp Coker Bullet combined technical terrain with high-speed sections, pushing the nation’s top off-road racers through three hours of intense competition.
FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Grant Davis delivered an impressive ride to claim the overall victory at the 2026 FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, showcasing both speed and endurance in the demanding South Carolina sand. The XC1 Open Pro rookie once again proved he can run at the very front of the field, mixing it up with the premier XC1 riders throughout the grueling three-hour race. Known for pushing the pace, Davis capitalized on consistency and race management to secure the top overall position.
AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper crossed the line second overall after another strong and calculated performance in the XC1 Open Pro class. Draper has established himself as a consistent front-runner in the GNCC series, often battling for the lead deep into races, and Camp Coker was no exception. Navigating the rough, sandy terrain, he maintained pressure on the leaders from start to finish, demonstrating the kind of speed and composure that has made him a regular podium contender in one of off-road racing’s toughest championships.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|03:06:04.970
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:07:56.530
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:08:47.212
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|03:09:36.210
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:09:47.659
|Cookeville, TN
|Honda
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|03:10:10.654
|Australia
|Honda
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:11:28.578
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Jason T Tino
|03:13:20.772
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Brody Johnson
|03:14:08.077
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:14:52.290
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|84
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|71
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|57
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|56
Rounding out the overall podium, FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley fought through the intense conditions to secure third place. The defending GNCC overall champion, Kelley is known for his resilience and ability to charge late in races, and he once again showed that grit at Camp Coker. The ultra-competitive nature of the event, where top riders are often separated by minimal margins, highlighted the level of intensity at the front, with Kelley continuing to hold the lead in the points standings as the championship battle progresses.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Cody Barnes put together a strong ride to secure fourth overall at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, battling through the race’s notoriously rough and sandy conditions. Known for his consistency and technical riding style, Barnes stayed within striking distance of the lead group throughout the grueling three-hour event.
Just behind him, Phoenix Racing Honda’s Jordan Ashburn claimed fifth overall after another steady ride in the ultra-competitive XC1 class. A former GNCC champion, Ashburn’s experience showed as he navigated the challenging South Carolina terrain.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong followed in sixth overall, adding another solid finish to his season. Also, a former series champion, DeLong is known for his resilience and late-race charges, and his result at Camp Coker highlighted the depth of talent at the front of the GNCC field.
Coming through seventh overall and earning his first XC2 250 Pro class win of the season was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Angus Riordan. As the race got underway, Riordan would find himself in the lead – from there it was about maintaining that position and pushing himself forward to hold off the rest of his competitors.
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang worked his up to eighth overall on the day after starting back in tenth on the opening lap. Strang would battle his way through the sandy conditions over the course of three-hours, and come through crossing the line just ahead of his teammate and XC2 250 Pro competitor, Jhak Walker. Finishing second in the XC2 class, Walker continues to hold the points lead in the class after being a consistent force in the class.
Rounding out the top 10 overall finishers was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski after battling back-and-forth throughout the day through the South Carolina trails at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Jason Tino would work his way up through the pack to round out the top three finishers in the XC2 250 Pro class at the conclusion of the fourth round of racing in the 2026 season.
Earning the Top Amateur honors at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet would go to Hunter Smith who finished 16th overall on the day and 1st in the 250 A class. Lane Whitmer would finish 17th overall and 2nd in 250 A to land a spot on the Top Amateur podium. Then it would be Caleb Wood finishing 19th overall and 3rd in 250 A to round out the top three Top Amateur finishers.
In the morning bike race, it was AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald grabbing herself the Coppersmith Racing WXC Holeshot Award and early lead in the race. McDonald would soon find herself battling with FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards, but while out on the third lap Richards would have to stop for a tire change – and fall back to eighth and then seventh by the time the checkered flag flew. McDonald would regain her lead and continue to push forward, ultimately coming through to earn her second win of the season and continuing to hold the number one spot in the points standings.
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Tayla Jones put in a good ride steadily working her way up from a fourth place start to earning second in the WXC class at the end of the two-hour race. The sandy South Carolina terrain proved to be a challenge to some competitors, but Jones would remain consistent as the race wore on. Rounding out the top three in the WXC class was Defending WXC Champion and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede.
The Youth Overall win would go to Phillip Arnold for the third time this season while he also took home the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win. Hunter Hawkinberry and Cooper Johnson would round out the top three youth overall and YXC1 class finishers.
Deegan Caplinger won the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class, Evan Porter won the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class, Colt Chaney won the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class, James Razor earned the 85 (12-13) class win, Tripp Lewis earned the 85 (11) class win, Cash Knecht earned the 85 (7-10) class win, Matthew Simoneaux would take the 65 (10-11) class win, Hudson Bott took the 65 (9) class win and Carson Zink earned the 65 (7-8) class win. Vaida Lavergne kept her win streak alive by earning the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class win, Aubrey Tsakanikas also earned her fourth-straight win in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, while Matilda Revoyr earned her second win of the season in the Girls 65 (7-11) class. Emilee Bott would earn the Trail Rider (7-15) class win.
Over 180 women and girls took part in the 2026 FMF Camp Coker Bullet GNCC throughout the weekend of ATV Racing on Saturday and Motorcycle racing on Sunday at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve.
The FMF Camp Coker Bullet AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to Tyler Piper, 38, from Madison, Georgia. Tyler served in the United States Army and is an Iraq and Afghanistan War Veteran. Tyler also worked as a Drill Sergeant. Tyler received an AMSOIL gift certificate, an American Flag courtesy of Columbia Flag and Sign Co. while also getting a gift certificate to their online store. He also was awarded with the AMSOIL Moto Hero plaque and commemorative 2026 GNCC Moto Hero coin.
The next round of racing, The Dukes GNCC, will take place at an all-new venue in the state of Kentucky. This event will be held at Mine Made Adventure Park near Hazard, Kentucky and is looking to become a favorite of our racers and fans. If you can’t make it person, be sure to catch all the action LIVE on RacerTV.com starting at 2 pm ET on Saturday and 1 pm ET on Sunday.
- GNCC
The DukesSaturday, April 18