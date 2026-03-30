The racetrack in Detroit was one of the trickiest all year, and staying up was just as important as going fast, as Ken explained: “I knew Chase and Hunter were behind me. So, I'm like, 'Okay, let's hit our marks and it's going to be a long race.' I didn't want to go all bonkers and tighten up. And, you know, there's just a lot of ways the race can go. Track was super tricky. And even if you feel, that's kind of like what scared me a little, I almost felt a little bit too good in qualifying, to be honest, because everything kind of came easy, easy. I felt loose, but the track is technical and it does get rutted and it is tacky and the whoops do get beat to crap, you know? So, in the heat race I had one little moment in the whoops and I'm like, 'Well, there it was.' So, I knew going into the main that I have to keep my composure and be a little methodical about it. I told my mechanic right before the race, I'm like, 'Hey, I don't I want to approach this race in a mellow manner,' just because even though I have been crushing the whoops, it takes that one time of getting too cocky and send it in there and you have a moment. So, I just kind of steered clear of the bulldog mentality, you know? And that's exactly what I did. I may have not been the fastest, but I did put myself in good positions and hung in there and kept going. And I don't know how many laps we did. It felt like 32. But yeah, so I'm just working to trying to figure out which way I tick, I guess.”

This is the first time that Roczen has won multiple rounds of a supercross season since 2021 (where he won, among other races, the entire three race residency in Indianapolis). And at almost 32 years old he has learned to do things his own way and keep what works for him, and drop what doesn’t.

“I'm kind of doing whatever my heart desires. So, I just, I stay happy throughout the season. Obviously got my hands full with my kids. I mean, that's a whole other ballpark of emotional strength that you need. So that's definitely gotten me a lot more robust. But at the same time, yeah, I don't know, I've tried the same, I've put in the same effort over the last 11 rounds. So even though I kept losing points, I couldn't ignore that I'm riding really well and that I must be doing something right. So that's what I held on to, you know and it really is true. You're at round ten, you got seven races to go. That's a whole lot of races and we saw it again tonight. And that can swing the other way too. I can mess up which you know we don't want to talk about that, but it can all happen so quickly. And ultimately, I don't know how people can just be like, 'It's over,' when you have seven races to go and I don't know how many 200, 300 points whatever out on the available. So, I don't know, like I said, my own guinea pig, I learn every year too, and I'm just trying to do my best to stay in it. And that's really what I do on a weekend basis and on a daily basis, especially.”