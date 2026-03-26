MXGP Heads to Switzerland for Round Three This Weekend
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MXGP IS FIRING INTO FRAUENFELD FOR THE MXGP OF SWITZERLAND PRESENTED BY IXS!
FRAUENFELD (Switzerland) – The 2026 FIM Motocross World Championships heads to familiar ground for the first time this year, as the Schollenholz circuit in Frauenfeld hosts round three, the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS, the first true hard-pack grassland test of the season!
The Frauenfeld venue has featured three different circuits in its nine previous incarnations, beginning with a 125cc GP in 1981, won by the late, great Eric Geboers, but for its tenth staging we return to the layout that has held the last three events, and the picturesque venue that overlooks the city of Frauenfeld in the north of the country should be packed again with local fans as well as those that travel from over the nearby border with Germany!
The only male rider to have won more than a single GP here is Honda HRC Petronas’ new signing Jeffrey Herlings, having won back-to-back MXGP events in 2017 & ’18. However, it was a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing clean sweep in 2025, with Lucas Coenen winning for the first time in the MXGP class with a 1-1 score-line, as did his teammate in MX2, Simon Längenfelder, to the joy of his fellow German speakers in the crowd!
Coenen heads into this weekend with the Championship leader’s red plate for the first time in his career, with an eight-point advantage over Herlings and his new teammate Tom Vialle, who lies another five behind.
The Triumph Factory Racing Team also bring their first ever red plate to Frauenfeld, on the bike of Andalucia winner Camden McLellan, hot from his first ever GP win and with a narrow two-point lead over Längenfelder. McLellan’s teammate Guillem Farres is third, 17 behind the German.
The EMX250 European Championship runs for its second round this weekend, with a mammoth 71 riders entered for the class! Championship leader Francisco Garcia took a double win on home ground in Spain, and holds a 12-point advantage for Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki, ahead of his teammate Jake Cannon, with Frenchman Mano Faure third for Team VHR Yamaha Official. Swede August Frisk took a double win here last year and could be a factor again for the Kullen 1502 KTM team.
Although no Swiss riders qualified for the event in Spain, nine hopefuls are in the entry list for their home round, led by Eliot Vidalenc for the MX-Academy Honda Racing by Meuwissen Motorsports squad.
The EMX125 European Championship Presented by FMF Racing series also has its second round running at Frauenfeld, and a tightly-contested opener showed us that this class will be as wild as ever in 2026! Norman KTM Factory Rookies teamster Moritz Ernecker took the overall win, and the Austrian will look to build on his single-point lead at his closest GP to home! Former World 85cc Junior Champion Sleny Goyer will be keen to stop him for Yamaha Europe Monster Energy MJC, while rising Danish star Bertram Thorius will hope to add to his second race win from Spain as he fights from third in the series for Fantic Factory Racing EMX. The big Swiss hope, maybe for the whole weekend, is KTM-mounted privateer Ryan Oppliger, who lies fourth in the series and is known for being a fast starter!
With low temperatures, and possible even snow, on the weather forecast for the weekend, the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS could hold several surprises in store for the MXGP Paddock at Frauenfeld!
- MXGP
MXGP of SwitzerlandEMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, March 29
- Studio ShowLiveMarch 28 - 6:00 AM
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMarch 28 - 8:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMarch 28 - 9:10 AM
- EMX125 Race 1LiveMarch 28 - 9:55 AM
- EMX250 Race 1LiveMarch 28 - 10:40 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 28 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 28 - 12:25 PM
- EMX125 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 3:35 AM
- EMX250 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 5:25 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 29 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 29 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 3:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 29 - 4:00 PM
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MXGP
Lucas Coenen put on a masterclass at Almonte to lead the MXGP World Championship heading to the third round, and although the terrain is massively different at Frauenfeld, he put together a similar 1-1 performance last year at this venue, which was his first such success in the MXGP class for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.
Jeffrey Herlings was still fighting back to fitness at this event last year, but took second overall in 2024 and those GP wins in both 2017 and ’18. The only rider to land on both MXGP podiums this season is highly likely to be a factor in his fifth appearance here.
In contrast, Jeffrey’s Honda HRC Petronas teammate Tom Vialle will be starting his first GP at this venue, having only competed twice here in the EMX250 class. His fellow Frenchmen Romain Febvre and Maxime Renaux sit fourth and fifth in the series, equal on points, and although the defending Champion has never won here before, his compatriot did prevail in 2023 for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP. Febvre is deemed to have no lasting damage from his crash in Spain, and the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP rider has never finished outside of the top five in his six GPs at this circuit, so will come to the third round in a confident mood.
Both Renaux and his new teammate Tim Gajser have rough memories of last year’s Swiss GP, but the Slovenian will fall back on the experience of his perfect weekend in 2024 to draw inspiration and pull himself up from sixth in the Championship, only a point behind the two French riders ahead of him!
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot Andrea Adamo has had a decent start to his first MXGP campaign, and took second overall at Frauenfeld in his MX2 Championship year. Honda HRC Petronas man Ruben Fernandez took the Qualifying Race win here last season, and could be a contender again in 2026. Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team rider Calvin Vlaanderen and Febvre’s Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP teammate Pauls Jonass complete the current Championship top ten. The Latvian hasn’t finished a full MXGP race here, although he took podium results home from Frauenfeld in both 2017 and 2018.
Kay de Wolf will try to build on his cautious MXGP class debut for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, at a track where he won in 2024, and his fellow Dutchman Rick Elzinga comes back from injury to make his 450 debut for MRT Racing Team Beta. Another class rookie, Thibault Benistant, who took the MX2 victory here in 2023, has to recover from a painful practice crash to line up in Switzerland for Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul.
Ten Swiss riders will line up in the premier class this year, including 34-year-old veteran Arnaud Tonus, who stands in for the injured Isak Gifting at JK Racing Yamaha. He won the first race here in 2017 and will certainly raise a cheer with his #200 machine. Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team’s Swiss veteran, Jeremy Seewer, will be desperate to replicate his podium here from last year as he tries to lift himself from 20th in the points table.
Nico Greutmann got fans cheering here with second in the first EMX250 race, and he makes his first GP appearance on home turf in the MXGP class this weekend for the MX-Academy Honda Racing by Meuwissen Motorsports team. Sadly, Kevin Brumann has been ruled out of his home round with a shoulder injury sustained at Almonte, although his MX-Handel Husqvarna Racing team will still host several guests in the Paddock this weekend.
The battle for the top spots should be intense, as the stacked field try to stop Lucas Coenen from going on a run of victories and keep the Championship battle tight at the top!
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lucas Coenen
|102
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|94
|3
|Tom Vialle
|89
|4
|Romain Febvre
|75
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|75
MX2
While reigning MX2 World Champion Simon Längenfelder has looked solid with the #1 plate so far in 2026, it looks like Camden McLellan has a speed advantage on soft terrain, which makes GPs at hard-pack circuits like this one key to Simon’s chances of defending his title!
The German has won the last three full GP races at Frauenfeld, and the Swiss round was the start of his major title challenge in 2025. If the Triumph riders can get around him here, it will make the Championship contest very tight! However, with McLellan fifth and Farres sixth in the 2025 Swiss event, they will need to pick up their pace on the grasslands to keep their positions of first and third in the Championship.
Sacha Coenen has won both Qualifying Races so far this season, but he has yet to break the overall top ten in Switzerland for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. Mathis Valin is behind the Belgian, fifth in points, and starting his first Swiss GP after missing last year’s race with injury. He did take both a first and a second in his two EMX250 races here, so the Frenchman could be a threat.
Rookie Janis Reisulis has been a sensation this season for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, and took an EMX125 race win here in 2023. His fast starts could continue to serve him well this weekend. Liam Everts sits seventh in the standings, and usually goes well on the slick Swiss surface. After third here in 2024 and second in 2025, he will feel the urge to go one better again to re-ignite his title challenge for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.
Janis’ brother and teammate Karlis Reisulis, Honda HRC Petronas’ Valerio Lata, and the SB Racing KTM of Jens Walvoort round out the top ten in the series, but that could all change with the first true grassy hard-pack surface of the year!
No Swiss riders have scored points yet in 2026’s MX2 races, but four hopefuls including the Oechslin brothers Samuel and Thomas are hoping to rectify that situation!
The MXGP of Switzerland, Presented by iXS could throw more thrills and surprises in this already epic World Motocross Championship season! Be sure to join us in person, or on MXGP-TV for round three from Frauenfeld!
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Camden McLellan
|99
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|97
|3
|Guillem Farres
|80
|4
|Sacha Coenen
|78
|5
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|76