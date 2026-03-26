MXGP Heads to Switzerland for Round Three This Weekend

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MXGP IS FIRING INTO FRAUENFELD FOR THE MXGP OF SWITZERLAND PRESENTED BY IXS!

FRAUENFELD (Switzerland) – The 2026 FIM Motocross World Championships heads to familiar ground for the first time this year, as the Schollenholz circuit in Frauenfeld hosts round three, the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS, the first true hard-pack grassland test of the season!

The Frauenfeld venue has featured three different circuits in its nine previous incarnations, beginning with a 125cc GP in 1981, won by the late, great Eric Geboers, but for its tenth staging we return to the layout that has held the last three events, and the picturesque venue that overlooks the city of Frauenfeld in the north of the country should be packed again with local fans as well as those that travel from over the nearby border with Germany!

The only male rider to have won more than a single GP here is Honda HRC Petronas’ new signing Jeffrey Herlings, having won back-to-back MXGP events in 2017 & ’18. However, it was a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing clean sweep in 2025, with Lucas Coenen winning for the first time in the MXGP class with a 1-1 score-line, as did his teammate in MX2, Simon Längenfelder, to the joy of his fellow German speakers in the crowd!

Coenen heads into this weekend with the Championship leader’s red plate for the first time in his career, with an eight-point advantage over Herlings and his new teammate Tom Vialle, who lies another five behind.

The Triumph Factory Racing Team also bring their first ever red plate to Frauenfeld, on the bike of Andalucia winner Camden McLellan, hot from his first ever GP win and with a narrow two-point lead over Längenfelder. McLellan’s teammate Guillem Farres is third, 17 behind the German.

The EMX250 European Championship runs for its second round this weekend, with a mammoth 71 riders entered for the class! Championship leader Francisco Garcia took a double win on home ground in Spain, and holds a 12-point advantage for Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki, ahead of his teammate Jake Cannon, with Frenchman Mano Faure third for Team VHR Yamaha Official. Swede August Frisk took a double win here last year and could be a factor again for the Kullen 1502 KTM team.

Although no Swiss riders qualified for the event in Spain, nine hopefuls are in the entry list for their home round, led by Eliot Vidalenc for the MX-Academy Honda Racing by Meuwissen Motorsports squad.

The EMX125 European Championship Presented by FMF Racing series also has its second round running at Frauenfeld, and a tightly-contested opener showed us that this class will be as wild as ever in 2026! Norman KTM Factory Rookies teamster Moritz Ernecker took the overall win, and the Austrian will look to build on his single-point lead at his closest GP to home! Former World 85cc Junior Champion Sleny Goyer will be keen to stop him for Yamaha Europe Monster Energy MJC, while rising Danish star Bertram Thorius will hope to add to his second race win from Spain as he fights from third in the series for Fantic Factory Racing EMX. The big Swiss hope, maybe for the whole weekend, is KTM-mounted privateer Ryan Oppliger, who lies fourth in the series and is known for being a fast starter!

With low temperatures, and possible even snow, on the weather forecast for the weekend, the MXGP of Switzerland Presented by iXS could hold several surprises in store for the MXGP Paddock at Frauenfeld!