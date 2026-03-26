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How Many Supercross Races Has Casey Cochran Done?

March 26, 2026, 11:25pm
How Many Supercross Races Has Casey Cochran Done?
Detroit, MI DetroitMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many Supercross Races Has Casey Cochran Done?

Casey Cochran is making his 2026 season debut at the Detroit SX this weekend. Cochran suffered a fractured collarbone right before the 250SX East Division opener, sidelining him for the opening few rounds. So, how many professional 250SX starts does Cochran have under his belt? Cochran has a similar pro stat page with Nick Romano, who we covered last week ahead of his season debut.

Cochran won the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Futures Championship, as a then-B rider, then raced one final time at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch before turned pro at the very end of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, racing the Budds Creek and Ironman Nationals. However, Cochran continued to race 250SX Futures (now called SMX Next) at the start of 2024. He finished third and seventh, respectively, at the Daytona and St. Loui SX Futures rounds before his pro 250SX debut at the Foxborough SX. He finished 15-15-16 in the Foxborough, Nashville (Showdown), and Philadelphia SX events that year, but has not raced a 250SX event since then.

He raced the entirety of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship in 2024, landing his first pro career podium at the Spring Creek National (third overall) but suffered a broken leg early into his pre-season testing for 2025. That kept him out for all of 2025 250SX before he returned to racing for the Pro Motocross season opener last May.

In Pro Motocross, Cochran has 15 total event starts. But in professional 250SX, Cochran has three pro 250SX main event starts after his seven 250SX Futures amateur races. How will Cochran’s return to racing go this weekend? Note, he will be national number #59 this weekend.

Casey Cochran 250SX Main Event Stars Entering 2026

Casey Cochran

Casey Cochran

Portsmouth, VA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
16
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 27, 2024 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
15
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX ShowdownApril 20, 2024 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
15
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Full Results
Casey Cochran at the 2024 Nashville SX. How does his 2026 season debut go this weekend at the Detroit SX?
Casey Cochran at the 2024 Nashville SX. How does his 2026 season debut go this weekend at the Detroit SX? Align Media
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