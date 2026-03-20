6D Helmets presents your First Look at Protective Stadium for the Birmingham Supercross. We talk to a bunch of riders during press day ahead of round ten of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is also the first of three 250SX East/West Showdowns this season, so we got both 250SX East and West riders at press day today.

Featured riders include: Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, Haiden Deegan, Jo Shimoda, Nick Romano, Ryder DiFrancesco, Daxton Bennick, Cole Davies, and Jalek Swoll.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

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