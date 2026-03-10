Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Cole Davies
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
News
Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Brody Johnson
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Joaquin Poli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Benjamin Garib
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Carlos Andres Padilla Duran
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 21
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Andalucia
Sun Mar 22
News
Full Schedule

Pierce Brown on Indianapolis SX: “It was a trying night, but we didn’t lose too many points. We’re still in it”

March 10, 2026, 11:45am
Pierce Brown on Indianapolis SX: “It was a trying night, but we didn’t lose too many points. We’re still in it”
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Pierce Brown’s Indianapolis SX did not go ideal, although he did limit the damage as best as he could. Brown came into the third round of the 250SX East Division Championship still in the points lead after 1-3 finishes to start the season. But in the first race of the three-race Triple Crown, Brown found himself on the ground early. He was 11th before going down and remounting from dead last. He charged up to tenth by the checkered flag, barely falling short of ninth with a last-turn pass attempt on Jalek Swoll in the turn before the finish. In the second and third races, he finished third and fourth, respectively.

His 10-3-4 finishes landed fifth overall on the night, meaning he lost the points lead. Had Brown got say, sixth, in the first race, he would have had 13 points on the night, landed third overall, and kept the points lead. Yes, I know ifs and hypotheticals mean nothing but just throwing that out there.

Instead, Brown finished fifth overall. He said the following in a post-race report from Yamaha:

“Indy was a tough day. I never could really get the ball rolling, and that didn’t make it easy. I made a mistake in the first main and fell. That one stung. The next two mains, I went 3-4. So yeah, it was a trying night, but we didn’t lose too many points. We’re still in it. Our focus is forward, and we’re just going to take this week to regroup and come out swinging in Birmingham.”

Wil Hahn, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Yamaha’s 250 Team General Manager, said:

“Pierce rebounded really well after the first main and remains in the title fight.”

  • Pierce Brown
    Pierce Brown Align Media
  • Pierce Brown
    Pierce Brown Align Media

Remember, had Brown’s tenth-place finish been in a regular format event, he would have lost 13 points (25 points for a win, 12 points for tenth place). As Eli Tomac’s said after his crash in the Houston SX Triple Crown second race, "If I’m going to toss one away, this is the one to do it at."

So, this really could have been a lot worse for Brown in terms of the championship. As Sarah Whitmore pointed out yesterday, the top four in the 250SX title battle are separate by just two points!

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 64
2Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 63
3Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 62
4Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted