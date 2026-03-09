The Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division has seen three different winners in three rounds. What’s even more exciting is that only two points sit between the top four in the championship. Pierce Brown struck first in Arlington, then Seth Hammaker dominated Daytona. In Indianapolis it was Cole Davies turn as he swept all three races in the Triple Crown. Meanwhile Jo Shimoda has been consistent in his return to racing going 2-4-2. Jo now sits fourth in points, tied with Brown and only two points out of the lead.

As Shimoda’s Honda HRC Progressive teammate Hunter Lawrence is proving in the 450SX class, consistency is key in a championship. Maybe even more important in the shortened, ten-round 250SX championship. So far, the top four (Davies, Hammaker, Shimoda, and Brown) all have had one round where they finished off of the podium. Mistakes are going to have to be minimized for one rider to break away from the rest in this championship. In the Triple Crown format, it is extra important to be consistent over all three mains as Shimoda said in the post-race press conference:

“Well, my goal was to try to get a good start and just try to run up front on each three races," Shimoda said. "But I felt like I made my personal mistakes a lot tonight. I mean, the track was the track. It was difficult, but few moments I had. I just needed to be better.”