Dialing in Your Dirt Bike: Don't Overlook the Brakes
Off-road riding has evolved dramatically in recent years. Today’s dirt bike enthusiasts aren’t limited to casual trail rides, they’re hitting tracks, lining up for competition, and even pushing boundaries with stunt riding. With that variety comes a wide range of braking demands, and your components need to keep pace.
Just like dialing in your engine or fine-tuning your suspension, your brakes deserve the same level of attention. They may not add horsepower, but they’re essential to overall performance. At GBrakes, the focus is on delivering confident feel, predictable response, and above all, consistent performance in every braking situation. Braking shouldn’t feel like an afterthought - it should feel like a natural extension of the rider.
For everyday riders who split their time between trails and track days, GBrakes’ semi-metallic pads offer a practical upgrade. They provide enhanced bite and dependable durability, striking the right balance between strong stopping power and long service life, all without stretching your budget.
For riders who demand more aggressive performance, GBrakes’ HH sintered compound steps up to the challenge. Engineered for maximum stopping power, these sintered pads are built to withstand extreme conditions, offering impressive fade resistance and durability whether you’re racing supercross or riding hard on the weekends.
Across most of the GBrakes lineup, NUCAPS technology is used to enhance reliability. This innovative design integrates hooks into the backing plate, allowing the friction material to mechanically bond for added security. The result is an extra layer of confidence and safety for riders at any level.
No matter how or where you ride, the right brake setup ensures your performance matches your ambition.