Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac have been trading wins for the last four races. Lawrence took over the points lead in Glendale, only to get fourth the following week while Tomac won and closed in the points gap to only one point. But in Arlington, Lawrence was able to get his first ever 450SX win, came second to Tomac in Daytona and then won again in Indy. Every time Tomac closes, Hunter has an answer.

After that first win (which felt like it took forever as he went 4-2-2-2-2-4-1 to start the year), the second one came easier, or at least quicker only two rounds later. Hunter spoke on his second win during the post-race press conference after Indy and also his disappointment last week in Daytona:

“It's really cool, honestly," he said. "Keep the red plate, that's what I wanted to do. I felt like last weekend, I just was really frustrated with my result and what I felt like what could have been. So, yeah, me and the team knuckled down this week, and we put a lot of work in, and so it's cool to see that pay off."