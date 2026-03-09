MXGP

As with all of the practice sessions over the weekend, Herlings took the fastest time in morning Warm-Up, with Calvin Vlaanderen second for the newly-titled Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team. Tom Vialle wore the red plate after his Qualifying Race win, doing so in a Grand Prix for the first time since July 2022!

The Honda HRC Petronas teammates Vialle and Herlings powered into the first corner in tandem at the head of the field in MXGP race one, and it was the Dutchman who took a rare Fox Holeshot Award ahead of the Frenchman, although Andrea Adamo stuck his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine between them for the first couple of laps.

Sadly, Venrooy KTM Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini and fellow Italian Alberto Forato for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP suffered separate crashes on the first lap, but Andrea Bonacorsi started well for Red Bull Ducati Factory MX Team, ahead of Febvre and his Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP teammate Pauls Jonass. The Frenchman was able to pass the Italian at the first climb over the big triple jump!

Lucas Coenen had started outside of the top five for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but managed to work past both Jonass and Bonacorsi within a few corners to take fifth during the first full lap. Vialle attacked Adamo, and started lap three by jumping to the inside of the Sicilian over the finish line jump to make it a Honda 1-2 again. A lap later, he had closed the gap to Herlings and shocked ”The Bullet” with an outbraking outside move to take the lead on lap four!

By lap eight, Febvre and Coenen had both got past Adamo, and ultimately he was to drop back to 11th at the flag. Coenen got within striking distance of Febvre but couldn’t pull the trigger, the duo finishing third and fourth. Bonacorsi had crashed out of the race on lap five, and Jonass got up to a fine fifth place finish ahead of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP duo of Tim Gajser and Maxime Renaux, the Slovenian bruised from his Saturday crash but finding he strength for an aggressive block-pass on Adamo at the highest point of the circuit.

Vlaanderen was the top Ducati rider in eighth, while Thibault Benistant put in a good ride on his MXGP class debut to take ninth for Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul, ahead of the third factory Honda HRC Petronas rider Ruben Fernandez.

Herlings had found his groove in the last third of the race and closed in on his youngest teammate Vialle, sweeping around the outside of the Frenchman to take the lead without chance of retaliation, and he celebrated his first race win on the Honda by punching the air and accepting a gracious high-five from Vialle after the finish line!

The start of race two was disrupted by Forato firing into his start gate before it dropped, disrupting other riders’ gates and forcing the race to be red-flagged. Febvre had fired to the front but had to be called back to the line before two laps had completed, thus forcing a full restart.

The Fox Holeshot Award was taken by Renaux this time, with Febvre right behind him, and Vialle, after Herlings had run wide, making it a French 1-2-3 at the front! Vialle got to second as Jonass ran into his teammate and crashed in turn two, bringing down the luckless Forato, as well as the TEM JP253 KTM Racing bike of Jan Pancar and the third Red Bull Ducati of Jeremy Seewer.

Vialle pulled a fantastic pass on Renaux to take the lead, and Febvre followed past a few straights later, while Gajser was moving forward to pass his former teammate Fernandez for fourth. Herlings was outside of the top ten initially and had to charge back through the pack, and he too passed the Spaniard, after a little back and forth beforehand, down the start straight, using a wide line that veered to the inside of a small jump for more speed, a line that made him time on his rivals for most of the race.

Suddenly, Vialle dropped out of the lead by briefly stalling his bike, and he restarted within sight of a battle for fourth between Gajser and Herlings, the old rivals squaring off until Herlings’ start-straight line paid dividends again for him to move to fourth. The Dutchman then pulled a stunning outside pass on Vialle in the biggest downhill section’s braking bumps.

One Frenchman down, two to go for Herlings, but he didn’t need to pass on Renaux as the Yamaha man, who was struggling with stomach cramps, crashed at the bottom of the big hill. There was a six-to-seven second gap to Febvre at this point for Herlings, and it looked like the reigning Champ would be able to control the race.

Lucas Coenen was having a quiet race to sixth, which would ultimately see him in fifth overall ahead of Fernandez, who held on to fifth in race two. Adamo improved to seventh to take eighth overall behind Renaux, who remounted to take eighth in race two. Benistant took ninth again for that spot overall, and his teammate Kevin Horgmo rounded out the top ten after being sick for several days! Jonass recovered to 13th in race two to round out the top ten overall.

Meanwhile, Gajser marched forward to utilise Herlings’ passing spot and take third from Vialle, although it was only good enough for fourth overall for the Slovenian. Herlings, set for the GP win but still behind Vialle in the Championship, gritted his teeth and closed the gap on Febvre, sending the crowd into ecstatic roars with a smart cutback move that left the result in no doubt. It was a stunning move that levelled the Championship points with his teammate! “The Bullet” will wear the red plate in Spain, for the first time since 31st of October 2021!

The younger generation may have won out on Saturday, but the established stars struck back on GP day! Will this pattern continue for the season to come? Join us for round two to find out!

Jeffrey Herlings: “Yesterday didn’t go as planned because I crashed in qualifying and had a small bike issue after that, so I was lucky just to finish the race. Today was much better. In the first race I took the holeshot and tried to follow Tom’s [Vialle] lines before making the pass near the end. The second race was a bit chaotic with the restart and I had to come from around tenth, but I managed to close the gap and pass Romain with a few laps to go. Going 1-1 on my first outing with Honda HRC Petronas is amazing. I couldn’t have wished for a better debut, so a big thanks to the whole team and for the hard work they all put in.”

Romain Febvre: “Yesterday I didn’t get the start and got squeezed on the straight, so I had to come back to fifth and that was the best I could do. Today the starts were much better and we made some changes with the bike, which helped. In the second race I had a good flow at the front but I still didn’t feel completely myself, so we need to keep working. When Jeffrey [Herlings] came close at the end it was difficult to defend. He was the best today, but it’s a long season and starting with a podium was my goal this weekend.”

Tom Vialle: “It feels really nice to be back racing a GP. I didn’t really know what to expect coming into the first round because it’s been a while since I raced here and the level in the 450 class is very high. I had a good feeling with the bike all weekend and my starts were good, which is really important in this class. The first race was strong and I stayed close to Jeffrey [Herlings], but in the second one I lost a bit of energy before the restart and made a couple of mistakes. Overall it’s a good start and we’ll keep building from here.”