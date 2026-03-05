Kay de Wolf (Thumb Injury) Out for 2026 MXGP of Argentina Opener/MXGP Debut

Another thumb injury strikes this week! Drew Adams (250SX East) and Dylan Ferrandis (450SX) are both out for Saturday’s Indianapolis SX. Now, add MXGP’s Kay de Wolf to the out with a thumb injury list for this weekend.

Unfortunately, Kay de Wolf will miss his first scheduled 450 MXGP race at this weekend’s FIM Motocross World Championship opener in Argentina. De Wolf injured his thumb in France last week and found out he had to undergo surgery. He tried to ride Lommel but said he was unable to. The 2024 MX2 Champion is hoping to race the round two MXGP of Andalucia in Spain March 22.

Here is what de Wolf said in an Instagram video earlier this afternoon.