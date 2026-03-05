Kay de Wolf (Thumb Injury) Out for 2026 MXGP of Argentina Opener/MXGP Debut
Another thumb injury strikes this week! Drew Adams (250SX East) and Dylan Ferrandis (450SX) are both out for Saturday’s Indianapolis SX. Now, add MXGP’s Kay de Wolf to the out with a thumb injury list for this weekend.
Unfortunately, Kay de Wolf will miss his first scheduled 450 MXGP race at this weekend’s FIM Motocross World Championship opener in Argentina. De Wolf injured his thumb in France last week and found out he had to undergo surgery. He tried to ride Lommel but said he was unable to. The 2024 MX2 Champion is hoping to race the round two MXGP of Andalucia in Spain March 22.
Here is what de Wolf said in an Instagram video earlier this afternoon.
“Hi everyone, it's Kay de Wolf here. Unfortunately, I won't be making my MXGP debut this weekend, and I will be missing the first round of the season, so. I'll tell you everything what happened. In Sommieres, I went down with the start, then actually worked my way up to the front and with two laps to go, I went down, I hurt my thumb, and, yeah, I immediately didn't feel really good, so I skipped the race. And then went home, went to the doctor for a checkup on Tuesday. Ended up breaking my ligament, torn my ligament in my thumb.
We had to get surgery, so we had surgery last week on Wednesday. And then after that I straight away flew to Madrid. So, I've been in Madrid for a little bit over a week to do recovery and to do rehab on my thumb. I really wanna thank those guys who helped me. It's been a pleasure working with them and they really, really helped me, so I can't thank them enough, but unfortunately I went to Lommel today and it ended up not being strong enough, which the doctor actually said it was not gonna be able to [to be strong enough to ride], but I was only gonna be able to normally take off the cast tomorrow. But, yeah, we really went quick on this injury, and we tried to do everything we could, but unfortunately, I won't make it in time for the Argentina GP, so I'll be sitting out this one. I will be working on my rehab, on my thumb, and I'll be coming back stronger, so… I'm really excited to go racing, but unfortunately, I have to miss the first round and hopefully I'll be back in Spain in Almonte. So, I'm really looking forward for that, and I will do everything I can to be ready in Almonte.”
Main image courtesy of Husqvarna Images/@fullspectrum.media/Bavo Swijgers