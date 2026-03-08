The ninth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Cole Davies took the 250SX overall win to earn his first victory of the season as Jo Shimoda and Seth Hammaker rounded out the overall podium.

In 450SX, Hunter Lawrence earned his second career 450SX win as his race three win over Eli Tomac broke their tie on event points. So Lawrence won, Tomac finished second, and Cooper Webb landed third overall after his tiebreaker beat his teammate Justin Cooper. Lawrence continues to lead the championship standings.

Hear from the entire 250SX and 450SX podium finishers, as well as Honda's Lars Lindstrom. Listen as the 450SX podium finishers give their honest opinions about lapped riders...