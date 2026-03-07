Today’s race will be the 19th SX event held at Lucas Oil Stadium, and just the second Triple Crown event in this venue—following just the 2024 Indianapolis SX. Neither of the respective winners that night are in action here today: the 250SX overall winner Cameron McAdoo is racing 250SX West this year and 450SX winner Jett Lawrence has yet to race in 2026 due to a fractured ankle ahead of the season opener.

However, both of last year’s winners here are on the line today: Seth Hammaker (250SX East/West Showdown winner) and Cooper Webb (450SX winner). Hammaker, coming off his win at the Daytona SX, sits second in the 250SX East points to Pierce Brown who left round two with a P3 and the points lead following his opening-round win. Jo Shimoda and Cole Davies, who sit P3 and P4, respectively, in the standings entering today, will surely be two riders to watch here today as well. This feels like the perfect opportunity for Nate Thrasher (currently ninth in the standings) to strike, following finishes of 11th and seventh to start the season. Thrasher’s well-covered up and down results seem to result in a win when least expected. Case in point his only win in 2025 250SX East, when he won the Birmingham SX Triple Crown after finishes of 8-14 the previous two weekends. Those riders are where we will likely see the win come from, although riders like Daxton Bennick, Coty Schock, Jalek Swoll, and more can more than likely be in the battle for race wins/podiums and even the overall podium. Unfortunately, Drew Adams is out after the broken thumb he suffered in his crash in the Daytona SX main event last week.

