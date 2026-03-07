Results Archive
Live Written Updates and Results From Indianapolis Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Indianapolis Supercross

March 7, 2026, 11:00am
Indianapolis, IN IndianapolisMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans. Our ninth round of 450SX brings us our second Triple Crown race of ’26 SX—the first for the 250SX East Division Championship.

While the outside weather today will be a high of 66° Fahrenheit with high chances of morning rain carrying into the early afternoon, it will not be a factor for the track as we have our fourth indoor venue of the season as we are set to go here in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last week, Lucas Oil Stadium tested the best college football athletes to see the best prospects via the National Football League (NFL) Combine. The key thing to watch is always the 40-yard dash to see who has that burst of speed out of their stance and the blazing top-end speed. Today, the home of the Indianapolis Colts hosts the SuperMotocross League. The keys to the action inside Lucas Oil Stadium today will be similar to the NFL Combine: see who gets a good start and see who has the blazing top end speed—although this is a little different! The Triple Crown format requires good, consistent starts out of the gates and as we know supercross requires athletes to excel in the whoops. But unlike stick and ball sports talk show host Rich Eisen, who can lace up a set of spikes and run his best 40-yard dash for charity, I will be strictly walking—there will be no whoops blitzing for me!

Speaking of whoops, here is a look at them today.

A starter whoop then 9 whoops here in Indy, but the last whoop is about the same size as the starter whoop.
A starter whoop then 9 whoops here in Indy, but the last whoop is about the same size as the starter whoop. Mitch Kendra

Today’s race will be the 19th SX event held at Lucas Oil Stadium, and just the second Triple Crown event in this venue—following just the 2024 Indianapolis SX. Neither of the respective winners that night are in action here today: the 250SX overall winner Cameron McAdoo is racing 250SX West this year and 450SX winner Jett Lawrence has yet to race in 2026 due to a fractured ankle ahead of the season opener.

However, both of last year’s winners here are on the line today: Seth Hammaker (250SX East/West Showdown winner) and Cooper Webb (450SX winner). Hammaker, coming off his win at the Daytona SX, sits second in the 250SX East points to Pierce Brown who left round two with a P3 and the points lead following his opening-round win. Jo Shimoda and Cole Davies, who sit P3 and P4, respectively, in the standings entering today, will surely be two riders to watch here today as well. This feels like the perfect opportunity for Nate Thrasher (currently ninth in the standings) to strike, following finishes of 11th and seventh to start the season. Thrasher’s well-covered up and down results seem to result in a win when least expected. Case in point his only win in 2025 250SX East, when he won the Birmingham SX Triple Crown after finishes of 8-14 the previous two weekends. Those riders are where we will likely see the win come from, although riders like Daxton Bennick, Coty Schock, Jalek Swoll, and more can more than likely be in the battle for race wins/podiums and even the overall podium. Unfortunately, Drew Adams is out after the broken thumb he suffered in his crash in the Daytona SX main event last week.

Today’s race will be the 19th SX event held at Lucas Oil Stadium, and just the second Triple Crown event in this venue—following just the 2024 Indianapolis SX. Neither of the respective winners that night are in action here today: the 250SX overall winner Cameron McAdoo is racing 250SX West this year and 450SX winner Jett Lawrence has yet to race in 2026 due to a fractured ankle ahead of the season opener.

Pierce Brown has the red plates for the second consecutive weekend as he enters with the 250SX East Division points lead.
Pierce Brown has the red plates for the second consecutive weekend as he enters with the 250SX East Division points lead. Align Media

However, both of last year’s winners here are on the line today: Seth Hammaker (250SX East/West Showdown winner) and Cooper Webb (450SX winner). Hammaker, coming off his win at the Daytona SX, sits second in the 250SX East points to Pierce Brown who left round two with a P3 and the points lead following his opening-round win. Jo Shimoda and Cole Davies, who sit P3 and P4, respectively, in the standings entering today, will surely be two riders to watch here today as well. This feels like the perfect opportunity for Nate Thrasher (currently ninth in the standings) to strike, following finishes of 11th and seventh to start the season. Thrasher’s well-covered up and down results seem to result in a win when least expected. Case in point his only win in 2025 250SX East, when he won the Birmingham SX Triple Crown after finishes of 8-14 the previous two weekends. Those riders are where we will likely see the win come from, although riders like Daxton Bennick, Coty Schock, Jalek Swoll, and more can more than likely be in the battle for race wins/podiums and even the overall podium. Unfortunately, Drew Adams is out after the broken thumb he suffered in his crash in the Daytona SX main event last week.

As far as 450SX Championship, this thing is far from over, but at the top, Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac have broken out to almost a full race worth gate over the duo of Ken Roczen  and Cooper Webb. Chase Sexton is OUT again for the second straight race following a practice crash ahead of last week’s Daytona SX. Dylan Ferrandis is also OUT after a thumb injury suffered in Daytona. Jorge Prado is IN for today, making his return to racing after missing the Seattle SX night show—due to a qualifying crash that afternoon—and the following two rounds. Read our full injury report if you missed it.

Jason Anderson is also out for the immediate future with an indefinite leave of absence from racing.

Track walk starts at 11 a.m. local time (Eastern time) and pro bikes will be on track at 12:30 p.m. local time with the first 250SX sessions, then the 450SX groups.

Check out today's full schedule (times local to Indianapolis, Indiana, in Eastern time zone).

2026 Indianapolis SX schedule.
2026 Indianapolis SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Race day live starts at 1 p.m. Eastern and the night show broadcast starts at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Everyone checking out the whoops.
    Everyone checking out the whoops. Mitch Kendra
  • Transitions in the whoops...
    Transitions in the whoops... Mitch Kendra
  • About time to go here in Indy!
    About time to go here in Indy! Mitch Kendra
  • Bryce Shelley is ready for the riders' meeting and chapel service.
    Bryce Shelley is ready for the riders' meeting and chapel service. Mitch Kendra

Leum Oehlhof's Pro Debut

I talked to #832, rookie Leum Oehlhof, who is making his pro debut today during track walk. He said he was supposed to race the entire 250SX East Division Championship, but a broken left wrist delayed his debut until today. He was not able to get back on the bike as early as he thought and he and the team did not want to rush racing Arlington without being ready. Therefore, he is making his debut today. The Triple Crown format will be tough to transfer directly into the night show/main races, but he is excited to make his pro debut!

Ty Masterpool Out for Remainder of SX

On Friday, we learned Ty Masterpool is officially out for the remainder of supercross, after his shoulder injury ahead of the Arlington SX actually needed surgery. Now, he is recovering and will miss the rest of SX.

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

Oehlhof topped the first 250SX group C qualifying session as Luke Clout topped the first 250SX group B qualifying session. At the very end of 250SX group B, Bryce Shelley had a big get off in the rhythm section on the close sideline here to the press box. He went to get up but looked to be favoring his left leg so he waited for Alpinestars medical crew. The checkered flag was also out, too, so the medics were able to tend to Shelley and help him onto the back of the medical cart.

As far as the track goes, we will have a fast track today as these guys are already in the 46-47-48 mark. Again, the whoops will be a key to the racing tonight.

Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Leum Oehlhof Leum Oehlhof 12:20.740 47.488 Cairo, GA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Noah Viney Noah Viney 12:12.929 0.976 48.464 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Vincent Luhovey Vincent Luhovey 12:57.813 0.152 48.615 Greensburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Hayes Edwards Hayes Edwards 12:15.779 0.753 49.368 Montgomery, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Jonathan Getz Jonathan Getz 12:30.711 0.070 49.437 Old Town, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Indianapolis - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Luke Clout Luke Clout 12:03.708 46.615 Sydney, Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
2 CJ Benard CJ Benard 13:06.681 0.952 47.567 Peoria, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Evan Ferry Evan Ferry 12:41.769 0.182 47.748 Largo, FL United States Honda CRF250R
4 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 12:59.067 0.062 47.810 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
5 Landon Hartz Landon Hartz 12:07.113 0.008 47.817 Wilsonville, AL United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results



