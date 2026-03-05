The ninth round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

A big crash at A1 left Barcia with a concussion and two broken bones in his back. He hasn’t raced since, but he is back on the bike. At this time there is not an eta on his return.

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss is out for the season due to a broken wrist sustained on press day before A1.

Cade Clason – Collarbone | Out

Clason broke his collarbone in Houston and is planning to be back in Birmingham.

Dylan Ferrandis – Thumb | In Out

Ferrandis went down in his heat race in Daytona and was hit by another rider as he was remounting. He sprained his thumb in the incident and ended up pulling out early in the main event. At time of posting he was scheduled to ride. He’s also scheduled to ride press day.

Update: Ferrandis will sit Indianapolis out. He doesn't have any broken bones or ligament damage, but when he rode on Thursday he was in a lot of pain and his grip strength was insufficient.