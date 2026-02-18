Luke Clout Signs with PRMX Racing for 2026 250SX East Division Supercross

The following is a press release from PRMX Racing (Partzilla | ROKiT | Blaster Power)

PRMX Racing (Partzilla | ROKiT | Blaster Power) proudly announces the signing of multiple Australian Supercross and Motocross Champion Luke Clout for the 2026 SMX East Coast Supercross Championship. Clout brings championship experience, international race craft, and proven front-running speed to the PRMX program. Known for his professionalism and consistency, he strengthens the team’s competitive structure as PRMX continues its upward momentum. For the 2026 season, Clout will compete under the backing of premier partners ROKiT, Partzilla, and Blaster Power — delivering elite on-track performance while maximizing brand visibility across stadium events, national broadcasts, and digital platforms. “Luke is a proven champion with the mindset required to compete at the highest level,” stated PRMX Racing management. PRMX Racing enters 2026 focused on consistent top finishes, podium contention, and elevating the program to the next level of SuperMotocross competition.