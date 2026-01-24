Morning Report

Good morning race fans. Welcome to Angel Stadium, once again, for round three of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After some rain this week, we should be setup for good weather for today's race. Expect a cloudy day with a high in the mid-60s.

Eli Tomac heads into today on a two-race win streak to start the season. Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence sit second and third, respectively, after the awesome battle down in southern California at San Diego last weekend. Chase Sexton sits fourth after a great charge from last after hitting the grate, then Yamaha Justin Cooper (moving forward both main events so far) and Cooper Webb sit sixth and seventh, respectively. Can one of these guys, or someone else in the field, top Tomac today or will ET3 start the season with three straight wins?

In the 250SX West Division, Haiden Deegan enters today with the points lead after taking the win last weekend with some controversy with a move that left his teammate, Anaheim 1 SX winner Max Anstie, on the ground. Anstie enters today second in the standings with his 1-5 finishes as Chance Hymas, Michael Mosiman, and Ryder DiFrancesco round out the top five. Levi Kitchen sits sixth after crashes in the first turn of both main events. He has started the season with finishes of sixth and fourth. If Kitchen can get good starts, a podium/win will be his as he clearly showed he has the speed cutting through the field. While Deegan’s move on Anstie was questioned, his raw speed was not. Could this be the start of a run for Deegan? Or will we have three different 250SX West Division winners in the first three rounds?

