Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Morning Report
Good morning race fans. Welcome to Angel Stadium, once again, for round three of 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After some rain this week, we should be setup for good weather for today's race. Expect a cloudy day with a high in the mid-60s.
Eli Tomac heads into today on a two-race win streak to start the season. Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence sit second and third, respectively, after the awesome battle down in southern California at San Diego last weekend. Chase Sexton sits fourth after a great charge from last after hitting the grate, then Yamaha Justin Cooper (moving forward both main events so far) and Cooper Webb sit sixth and seventh, respectively. Can one of these guys, or someone else in the field, top Tomac today or will ET3 start the season with three straight wins?
In the 250SX West Division, Haiden Deegan enters today with the points lead after taking the win last weekend with some controversy with a move that left his teammate, Anaheim 1 SX winner Max Anstie, on the ground. Anstie enters today second in the standings with his 1-5 finishes as Chance Hymas, Michael Mosiman, and Ryder DiFrancesco round out the top five. Levi Kitchen sits sixth after crashes in the first turn of both main events. He has started the season with finishes of sixth and fourth. If Kitchen can get good starts, a podium/win will be his as he clearly showed he has the speed cutting through the field. While Deegan’s move on Anstie was questioned, his raw speed was not. Could this be the start of a run for Deegan? Or will we have three different 250SX West Division winners in the first three rounds?
Give us your winners for tonight in the comments section below!
- Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2)SMX Next
Live Now
If you missed it, check out our press day video recap below.
Bikes will be on track at 9:17 a.m. local time (Pacific)/12:17 p.m. Eastern. Check out today's full schedule.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
A 1:10.587 from Ronnie Orres (Honda) topped the first 250SX group C qualifying session over a 1:10.767 from Reven Gordon (Kawasaki).
A 1:06.767 from Nico Koch (KTM) topped the first 250SX group B qualifying session as a 1:07.207 from Justin Rodbell (Honda) and a 1:07.804 from Nique Thury (Yamaha) round out the second and third fastest times.
Live now: Race Day Live qualifying broadcast on @peacock.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 24, 2026
Hosts Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Brayton will kick off the TV action as the cover the storylines ahead of round three.
Tune in! #Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX2026 #SMX @SMXMedia @racerxonline pic.twitter.com/DqdDbJ0ulf
The 250SX group A field took to the track for the first time. Early on, Michael Mosiman was the first rider to triple into the rhythm section immediately following the whoops. Moments later, his teammate, championship leader Haiden Deegan, went triple-triple out of the whoops, being the first rider to do so. That is a big line for the 250F bikes and if they can hit it, it is easily faster. Doing it is one thing, and doing it consistently is another. Going to be tough to hit tonight come the main program. Deegan’s 1:02.745 was the fastest lap, followed by a 1:03.962 from Levi Kitchen, the two riders to top the four qualifying sessions so far through two rounds. Maximus Vohland sat third with a 1:04.488 coming off his heat race win one week ago in San Diego. Then Chance Hymas put down a 1:04.395 to bump Vohland back one spot as Mosiman’s 1:04.646 snuck into the top five. Max Anstie’s 1:05.473 sat tenth after his fastest lap was late in the session (lap eight). At the checkered flag, Deegan’s 1:02.745 topped the board. Kitchen’s 1:02.962 was the second-fastest, as they were the only two riders under the 1:04 mark.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ronnie Orres
|12:13.798
|1:10.587
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Reven Gordon
|12:35.300
|0.181
|1:10.767
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Kaden Lewis
|13:14.683
|1.580
|1:12.346
|Kingman, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|4
|Hayden Robinson
|12:32.411
|0.342
|1:12.688
|Menifee, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Charles Tolleson IV
|12:24.783
|0.029
|1:12.717
|Crosby, TX
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nico Koch
|13:12.403
|1:06.767
|Germany
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Justin Rodbell
|12:23.772
|0.441
|1:07.207
|Prince Frederick, MD
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Dominique Thury
|12:24.313
|0.597
|1:07.804
|Schneeberg, Germany
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Crockett Myers
|12:16.097
|0.601
|1:08.404
|Navasota, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|5
|Matti Jorgensen
|12:18.994
|0.222
|1:08.625
|Helirod, Denmark
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|12:28.663
|1:02.745
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|13:05.405
|1.217
|1:03.962
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Chance Hymas
|12:58.430
|0.434
|1:04.395
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|4
|Max Vohland
|13:13.228
|0.094
|1:04.488
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|12:35.350
|0.158
|1:04.646
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F