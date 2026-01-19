Two returning podium finishers, one returning winner...and a familiar face that showed it was just a matter of time before being on the box. Another night of Tomac and Roczen battling for almost the entirety of the main while Hunter Lawrence jumped in the mix after pulling the holeshot. But...one of the biggest stories is that of Joey Savatgy, grabbing a top five finish on his Quad Lock Honda, showing that even on a privateer bike you can still battle top factory riders.

Film: Jason Weigandt

Edit: Rob Filebark