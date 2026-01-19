It's been a rough start to the season for Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Kawasaki. After qualifying fastest at Anaheim 1, Chase crashed in the heat race and had his fair share of troubles in the main event as well, to finish eighth on the night. In San Diego, Chase was very uncharacteristically sixth in qualifying but then went on to dominate his heat. Then in the main event, Chase and fans alike felt like they were suffering from deja vu when he got stuck in the gate just like he did last year in Detroit. Chase rebounded quickly and was inside the top ten by the second lap. For a while he was the fastest rider on the track and was able to go from last to fourth, where he finished on the night. Steve Matthes was able to catch up with him after the race.

Racer X: All right, Chase Sexton I don’t know where to start…

Chase Sexton: I already know what you are going to say.

Incredible heat race, incredible main at times, I thought. You ran out of steam a little bit at the end, but that first part wasn’t great. Do you take solace in the fact that you did ride really well?

Yeah, I mean it was better than last weekend that’s for sure. So, I don’t know, it was annoying to hit the gate. The problem with hitting the gate is that you just really don’t have a chance at winning at that point.

So, you did hit it? I didn’t know if you pulled it back and then it dropped?

No I hit it; I was stuck in it. Stupid.