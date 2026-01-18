Tomac Goes Back-to-Back, Deegan Lights the Candles in San Diego

Eli Tomac – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“Me and Ken [Roczen] had an unbelievable battle there and once we got into the lead I felt like I was in a really good groove. Towards the end there I was not paying attention and just looking at my front fender, I didn’t know Hunter [Lawrence] was there [because] I was so focused on marking Kenny around the track. I [went] over the tunnel on the last lap and heard Hunter revving his bike and was shocked he was right there. I feel fortunate I held onto the lead there. I guess I need better self-awareness next time. That was close.”

Hunter Lawrence – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“It’s bittersweet when you’re so close. I wanted to be there with those guys last week [up front] so we worked really hard this week and made some progress, which is always rewarding. I think I shot my shot too fast on the last lap and thought I’d dive bomb into the corner, but at the last minute I thought it was going to be a really dirty move if I followed through, so I backed out of it. It was cool. A really great race.”