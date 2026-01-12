"This is really ahead of my expectations – the goal for this weekend was to just get through each session and do the best that I can,” Prado said in a team statement. “I had great preparation leading into this year, but I am still so new to supercross. Getting the heat race win was awesome, but I am really happy with my main event and to be on the podium. I rode within my limits and still don't have a lot of words to describe my feelings right now, but all I can say is that hard work always pays off! It's great to start the season this way, so now we'll keep learning and look forward to a new opportunity next week."

Pre-season predictions were all over the place, but nobody expected a podium, including Jorge himself. In his TV podium interview admitted as much, saying, “This is unreal. I can’t even think about standing on the podium right now. Like this shouldn’t be now. It should be maybe at the end of the year or maybe next year, but not now at round one. Like I always say, hard work pays off and this off-season I’ve been putting in a lot of work.”

He expressed gratitude for the Red Bull KTM team saying, “I can’t thank enough, the whole Red Bull KTM Factory racing team for opening the doors again to me. This is my fourteenth season with them and hey, we belong to each other.”

At the post-race scrum Prado talked about how the smooth transition back to KTM. “Once I jumped back on the KTM, I was like, man, this setup, it is basically good for me, like already from day one. This was a big advantage because I could put in a lot of laps this winter, just clicking laps, not even testing. This was a big for me; I put so many hours on the bike.”