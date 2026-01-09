Results Archive
Three New Venues Revealed for 2026 SMX Playoffs

January 9, 2026, 2:15pm
Three New Venues Revealed for 2026 SMX Playoffs
Ridgedale, MO SMX World Championship FinalSuperMotocross World Championship

More big news coming today during the pre-race press conference ahead of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener. The Monster Energy SMX World Championship SMX Final was just announced ahead of the press conference, set for Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri, September 26. 

Now, the first two SMX Playoff rounds have been announced as well:
Round one: Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio - September 12
Round two: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California - September 19
Final: Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri - September 26

So, no speedway venues for this year, which is an exciting switch that will bring us varying layouts in the hybrid style racing playoffs.

Read Now
