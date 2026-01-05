ClubMX To Carry On After Losing Both Muc-Off And FXR As Title Sponsors For 2026

The former Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team has had a rough off-season when they lost not one but both of their title sponsors. Feeling the need for transparency, team owner Brandon Hass sat down for the ClubMX YouTube channel to explain what happened.

Regarding Muc-Off Haas said, “Muc-Off and FXR and Club we have shared the title sponsor for this team for about four years now. Love Muc-Off, FXR, we kind of just had a perfect marriage. And Muc-Off is a growing company and a growing race team, it's just been so good. I was actually on a mountain bike trip, and we had sort of had our deal done and that’s when they called me and told me they had to pull out, due to the tariffs and problems they are going to have sending product to America. And as a detriment to the race team overall, look they’re still pushing forward with bringing product to America, they want to reenter the sport later on. I am still fully on board with Muc-off, we’re still using their products. But it was heartbreaking.”

While Muc-Offs decision was strictly political, losing FXR was different, "I feel like they brought us to the prom and, I don't know, feel like that was the hot date and we got to prom and now they're dancing with other chicks," said Haas on the end of their relationship with long-time title sponsor FXR. "I think that's kinda what happened. They're now invested in a factory team and other riders and we suffered the consequences."

The team will be in Fly gear for 2026, and Haas mentioned there are no hard feelings for either Muc-Off or FXR. And losing both title sponsors, while hard, will not slow the team down. “We are going to grow, we’re still getting better, we’re still moving on. Club has had that title sponsorship before, we’ve run this program on our own, we’ll do it again if we have to. Fortunately, we’ve had some great sponsors step in so we’re not totally on the hook. We’ve proved every year we are going to find a way to be better, and we’ve always done that.”

Watch the entire video with Brandon Haas below: