Savatgy, Nicoletti, Ellis, Porter on PulpMX Show Tonight

Happy holidays! Tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer to talk about Monster Energy AMA Supercross upcoming, the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), and more.

What an entertaining WSX finale we saw in South Africa, we’ll have Quad Lock Honda’s Joey Savatgy on to talk about coming up just short for the title, impressions on the series and more.

Twisted Development’s Jamie Ellis is always right in the thick of things with the 2026 SX season coming up. We’ll call Jamie to talk to him about business, 2026 bikes, plans for his company and more.

Tyler Porter of Fox Factory Vehicles will ring in to talk about what’s new with them, 2026 stuff, his FT auction and more.

Our East Coast correspondent Phil Nicoletti will call in to talk about his observations on the WSX final, what he’s been up to, Loretta Lynn’s 2026, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

