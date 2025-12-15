A 450 on a supercross track is a whole new beast, one that demands respect. As RJ quickly learned, suffering a crash while testing recently.

“I got on the 450, I'd say the end of October it was and that was my first time testing on it. So, I tested for a full week out here in California. Made a lot of progress. I felt like, for myself, got back to Florida and road a couple of days with Malc [Stewart] and we were pretty close and [I] had a big one. That was very humbling, right off the bat. So yeah, had a big one that that one stung. And then yeah, just, you know, last week or so back riding feeling good.”

Pressed further about the crash, RJ went into a little more detail.

“Dude, it was, like I said, I got humbled real quick. I was out here in California, and, I mean, rode with someone that had something else, and I thought it was going to be a good change. And it felt great out here. And then I got back to Florida and, dude, yeah, it got away from me in the whoops and couldn't bring it back. And that was it. So, it's off my bike now and I won't be back on it. So that was my answer [if it worked or not].”

He continued: “I broke my scapula and a couple ribs. But, yeah, that was nothing compared to what I thought it was. So, I was off the bike to two and a half weeks. So, yeah, I've been back on the bike about two weeks now.”

So, coming off an injury, and learning the 450 on a supercross track, RJ knows not to expect greatness right off the bat. However, if his learning curve is anything like it was in 450 motocross, we should expect to see RJ battling for podiums by the end of 17 rounds.