On Saturday, the fifth and final round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place in Cape Town, South Africa. Only one point separates Jason Anderson (126 points), Joey Savatgy (126 points), and Christian Craig (125 points), so it will be a winner-takes-all finale.

Max Anstie is in a good position to take the SX2 title as he leads Coty Schock by 41 points.

Watch the pre-race press conference with the riders below, including the five mentioned riders above, plus South African wild card Cameron Durow.

Note: You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.