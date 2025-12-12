Results Archive
Watch: WSX Rider Press Conference Ahead of South African GP Finale

December 12, 2025, 12:50pm
Cape Town, South Africa WSX South African GPFIM World Supercross Championship

On Saturday, the fifth and final round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place in Cape Town, South Africa. Only one point separates Jason Anderson (126 points), Joey Savatgy (126 points), and Christian Craig (125 points), so it will be a winner-takes-all finale.

Max Anstie is in a good position to take the SX2 title as he leads Coty Schock by 41 points.

Watch the pre-race press conference with the riders below, including the five mentioned riders above, plus South African wild card Cameron Durow

Note: You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.

Main image courtesy of WSX

New stories have been posted