Vince Friese Joins Max Miller and more at ISRT Kawasaki for 2026
The following press release is from the ISRT Kawasaki team:
ISRT Kawasaki Announces 2026 Rider Lineup
Edwardsville, IL — ISRT Kawasaki is proud to announce its 2026 competition roster, featuring a blend of returning riders, rising stars, and internationally proven talent as the team looks ahead to its most ambitious season yet.
Returning Riders
Max Miller returns to the team and will graduate to the 450 class for the 2026 season. After multiple strong performances aboard the 250 in 2025, Miller is prepared to take on the premier class full-time.
Tristan Dalton also returns to ISRT Kawasaki and will compete in the SMX Next category, continuing his development before making his transition into the professional ranks.
New Additions for 2026
ISRT Kawasaki welcomes three high-profile riders—all previously competing on Honda equipment in 2025:
Vince Friese — 450 Class
A veteran of the sport, Vince Friese brings years of premier-class experience, world-class starts, and an aggressive, front-running racecraft. ISRT is eager to compete with the sport’s best in 2026 with Friese leading their charge in Supercross and Pro Motocross.
Cornelius Tøndel — 450 Class
Hailing from Norway, Cornelius Tøndel joins the team as one of Europe’s top rising MXGP talents. At just 23 years old, he already boasts multiple top-10 results and a career podium in MXGP competition aboard a 450.
2026 will be Tøndel’s first full season racing in the United States, and ISRT is thrilled to help showcase his speed on American soil.
Noah Viney — 250 Class
Young Canadian standout Noah Viney enters his first full season racing professionally in the United States. Now based in California, Viney will represent ISRT Kawasaki in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. His raw speed, strong work ethic, and technical riding style make him one of the most promising rookies of 2026.
Leadership Perspective
“This 2026 lineup is something we’ve been working hard on since June of this summer,” said team owner Bubba Pauli. “With many returning sponsors and several new ones, we’re excited to go racing with fresh faces and strengthened support. This is a major step forward for ISRT.”
Team Crew Chief Derek Rankin added:
“The team has been putting in a ton of work to ensure our equipment is elevated for both incoming and returning talent. Our goal is to prove we can compete with the best riders in the world using privately built engines outside of factory support. We’re ready for 2026.”
Looking Ahead
Fans can expect increased team content, testing updates, and sponsor announcements in the coming weeks as ISRT Kawasaki ramps up for Round 1 in Anaheim, California on January 10, 2026.