Vince Friese Joins Max Miller and more at ISRT Kawasaki for 2026

The following press release is from the ISRT Kawasaki team:

ISRT Kawasaki Announces 2026 Rider Lineup

Edwardsville, IL — ISRT Kawasaki is proud to announce its 2026 competition roster, featuring a blend of returning riders, rising stars, and internationally proven talent as the team looks ahead to its most ambitious season yet.

Returning Riders

Max Miller returns to the team and will graduate to the 450 class for the 2026 season. After multiple strong performances aboard the 250 in 2025, Miller is prepared to take on the premier class full-time.

Tristan Dalton also returns to ISRT Kawasaki and will compete in the SMX Next category, continuing his development before making his transition into the professional ranks.