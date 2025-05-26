Twisted Tea presents the Best Post Show Ever from Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Jason Weigandt, Sophie Phelps and Steve Matthes provide scoops and analysis from the track, and 450 race winner Jett Lawrence stops by as a guest, along with press conference quotes and Tom Journet's track footage.
