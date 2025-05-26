AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 1 (of 11) - Fox Raceway National in Pala, California
Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250May 24, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|4 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|3 - 6
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|5 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|8 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|11 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|12 - 10
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|7 - 15
|Kawasaki KX250
Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450May 24, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|4 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|3 - 4
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|7 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|9 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|8 - 10
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|6 - 12
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|11 - 9
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|50
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|44
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|38
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|36
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|35
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|33
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|29
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|25
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|22
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|22
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|50
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|40
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|38
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|37
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|36
|6
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|31
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|30
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|26
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|26
|10
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|24
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 18 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|254
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|218
|22
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|214
|20
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|201
|18
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|195
|17
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|178
|16
|7
|
Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|15
|8
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|169
|14
|9
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|166
|13
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|152
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|380
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|22
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|317
|20
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|292
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|287
|17
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|16
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|194
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|194
|14
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|192
|13
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|185
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 9 (of 20) - MXGP of France
MXGP
MXGP of France - MX2May 25, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|2 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|6 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Oriol Oliver
|4 - 7
|KTM
|5
|Valerio Lata
|3 - 10
|Honda
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|11 - 3
|Yamaha
|7
|Liam Everts
|8 - 5
|Husqvarna
|8
|Mathis Valin
|5 - 8
|Kawasaki
|9
|Guillem Farres
|10 - 6
|Triumph
|10
|Camden McLellan
|7 - 11
|Triumph
MXGP
MXGP of France - MXGPMay 25, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|5 - 3
|Ducati
|4
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|3 - 5
|KTM
|5
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|6 - 6
|Fantic
|6
|Isak Gifting
|12 - 4
|Yamaha
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|7 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|11 - 7
|Honda
|9
|Maxime Renaux
|4 - 15
|Yamaha
|10
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|10 - 9
|Fantic
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|446
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|438
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|419
|4
|Liam Everts
|353
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|316
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|307
|7
|Camden McLellan
|270
|8
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|234
|9
|Valerio Lata
|231
|10
|Cas Valk
|217
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|441
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|394
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|307
|4
|Tim Gajser
|305
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|292
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|289
|6
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|253
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|228
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|219
|10
|Kevin Horgmo
|204
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 7
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|148
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|147
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|122
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|105
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|100
|6
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|93
|7
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|88
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|78
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|72
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|65
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|189
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|168
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|154
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|120
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|112
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|99
|7
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|80
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|75
|9
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|72
|10
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|70
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|174
|2
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|124
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|119
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|116
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|102
|6
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|97
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|90
|8
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|10
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|184
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|166
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|94
|6
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|90
|7
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|84
|8
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|82
|9
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|10
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Daniel Sanders (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles