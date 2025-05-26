Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

May 26, 2025, 6:00am

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 1 (of 11) - Fox Raceway National in Pala, California

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 250

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 4 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 3 - 6 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
5 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 5 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 6 - 5 Kawasaki KX250
7 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 8 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
8 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 11 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 12 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 7 - 15 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
6 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 7 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 9 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 8 - 10 Honda CRF450R
9 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 6 - 12 Husqvarna FC 450
10 Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France 11 - 9 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 50
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 44
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 38
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 36
5Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 35
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 33
7Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 29
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 25
9Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 22
10Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 22
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 50
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 40
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 38
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 37
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 36
6Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 31
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 30
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 26
9Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 26
10Benoit Paturel France France 24
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 18 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 254 25
2Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 218 22
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 214 20
4Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 201 18
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 195 17
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 178 16
7Cole Davies
Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171 15
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 169 14
9Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 166 13
10Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 152 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 380 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363 22
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 317 20
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 292 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 287 17
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271 16
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 194 15
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 194 14
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 192 13
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 9 (of 20) - MXGP of France 

MXGP

MXGP of France - MX2

May 25, 2025
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 1 - 1 KTM
2 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 2 - 2 KTM
3 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 6 - 4 KTM
4 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 4 - 7 KTM
5 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 3 - 10 Honda
6 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 11 - 3 Yamaha
7 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 8 - 5 Husqvarna
8 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 5 - 8 Kawasaki
9 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 10 - 6 Triumph
10 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 7 - 11 Triumph
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of France - MXGP

May 25, 2025
Ernée
Ernée, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 1 Kawasaki
2 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 1 - 2 KTM
3 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 5 - 3 Ducati
4 Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings 		The Netherlands 3 - 5 KTM
5 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 6 - 6 Fantic
6 Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden 12 - 4 Yamaha
7 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 7 - 8 Yamaha
8 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 11 - 7 Honda
9 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 4 - 15 Yamaha
10 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 10 - 9 Fantic
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 446
1Andrea Adamo Italy 438
3Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 419
4Liam Everts Belgium 353
6Thibault Benistant France 316
5Sacha Coenen Belgium 307
7Camden McLellan South Africa 270
8Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 234
9Valerio Lata Italy 231
10Cas Valk The Netherlands 217
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Romain Febvre France 441
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 394
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 307
4Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 292
7Maxime Renaux France 289
6Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 253
8Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 228
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 219
10Kevin Horgmo Norway 204
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 7

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 148
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 147
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 122
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 105
5Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 100
6Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 93
7Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 88
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 78
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 72
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 65
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 189
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 168
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 154
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 120
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 112
6Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 99
7Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 80
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 75
9Toby D Cleveland Erin, NY United States 72
10Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 70
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 174
2Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 124
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 119
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 116
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 102
6Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 97
7Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 90
8Luke Brown Wellington 62
9Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
10Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 184
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 166
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
5Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 94
6Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 90
7Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 84
8Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 82
9Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
10Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
Full Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 6

Championship Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Division
Tom Vialle (KTM)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Division
Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)Monster Energy AMA SupercrossSMX Next - Supercross
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDWomen’s Motocross (WMX) ChampionshipWMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Daniel Sanders (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
