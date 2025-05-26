Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Full Schedule
Fox Raceway National Review Podcast: Lawrences Back, Deegan Dominates, Debuts, and More

May 26, 2025, 10:45am

And just like that, the first round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done! Lots to talk about when it comes to the Fox Raceway National, from the Lawrence bothers being back to Haiden Deegan’s day to Jorge Prado, and more. Also, broadcast complaints! 

Listen to the '25 Fox Raceway National opener directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

And if you want to watch this week’s review podcast in video form, check it out below!

