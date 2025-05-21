Mitchell Oldenburg has taken to Instagram to announce he will be out for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. You really need to hear his explanation as to why. The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team was set to race three rounds of Pro Motocross this summer, but Oldenburg suffered a hard crash and hip injury at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale. Oldenburg said in his Instagram video—which is worth the watch for his full story—that no surgery is required.

Oldenburg scored a season-best ninth in his final main event of the season in Colorado and scored 14th in the 450SX championship. At the end of supercross, he sits 14th in 450SMX standings towards qualifying for the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs this fall.

Oldenburg had not raced a Pro Motocross event since 2019.

“Guys, I just wanted to get on here and give you guys a little update. Unfortunately, no outdoors for me. As most of you know, I had a crash in the last practice in Salt Lake City. I hurt my hip pretty good. Didn't really think too much of it, was just gonna do some therapy, get on the bicycle, take a little bit of time off, and then get ready for the three outdoors that we're planning on doing. So, yeah, went to therapy on Tuesday after Salt Lake, did a bike ride Tuesday, Wednesday. Wednesday, when I got home from my bike ride, I walked in the door and my daughter was on the toilet and needed help wiping her butt. So, I went to go do that, bent over to wipe her butt, and when I bent over, my hip popped out, which was extremely painful. Dropped to the ground screaming. I gathered myself. My wife picked me up, and when she picked me up, my foot fell to the left and my hip ended up going back in. So, I went to the ER, I got the CAT scan done, CT scan, all that stuff. It turns out I have a fracture in the back of my pelvis, my hip socket area. So, yeah, that's kind of where we're at. I have sent all the images to my doctor, consulted with my doctor in California, no surgeries is required. Just gotta be off of it for three weeks, and then we'll kind of revisit, see where we're at and give a more proper timeline. So, on the mend right now, but super thankful it's not worse, and, yeah, we'll see you guys at the races soon.”

Watch the full video below.