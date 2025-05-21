Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
Full Schedule

Daxton Bennick: “I won’t be racing the first couple rounds of outdoors to make sure I make a full recovery before racing again”

May 21, 2025, 11:25am
Unfortunately, Daxton Bennick is not going to be racing this weekend’s AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener in California. Bennick suffered a hit to his head in a crash at the Philadelphia SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in mid-April, which saw his night end early. In the crash, he suffered a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra in his back, which ended his sophomore supercross season.

The Philadelphia SX crash was Bennick’s second concussion this supercross season, as he suffered a practice crash and concussion in February, which forced him to miss the second round of the 250SX East Division in Detroit, Michigan. Bennick scored tenth in the 250SX East Division Championship standings, with a season- and career-best second at the opener. 

He posted to Instagram announcing he will not be racing the first few rounds of Pro Motocross so he can make a full recovery. Below is his full post.

“Wanted to give you guys an update. I won’t be racing the first couple rounds of outdoors to make sure I make a full recovery before racing again. I have been doing everything I can right now to heal up. Im excited to get back to @starracingyamaha and start training again soon thank you to everyone in my corner👊🏻”

    Fox Raceway

     WMX Round
    Saturday, May 24
