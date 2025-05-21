Unfortunately, Daxton Bennick is not going to be racing this weekend’s AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener in California. Bennick suffered a hit to his head in a crash at the Philadelphia SX round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in mid-April, which saw his night end early. In the crash, he suffered a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra in his back, which ended his sophomore supercross season.

The Philadelphia SX crash was Bennick’s second concussion this supercross season, as he suffered a practice crash and concussion in February, which forced him to miss the second round of the 250SX East Division in Detroit, Michigan. Bennick scored tenth in the 250SX East Division Championship standings, with a season- and career-best second at the opener.

He posted to Instagram announcing he will not be racing the first few rounds of Pro Motocross so he can make a full recovery. Below is his full post.