GasGas: Justin Barcia Out for Remainder of SX Due to Knee Injury

The following press release is from GasGas:

Knee Injury Sidelines Justin Barcia For Supercross Remainder

Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing rider Justin Barcia will sit out the final three rounds of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship as a result of a knee injury sustained in East Rutherford.

Barcia was in podium contention on his GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition in his home race at MetLife Stadium until crashing in the Main Event's latter stages, with scans revealing he reaggravated a previous injury that will require a period on the sidelines to undergo therapy and rehab.

Justin Barcia: "I’m extremely disappointed. Things were finally starting to click – I was feeling comfortable and had just a few laps to go in the Main Event at MetLife Stadium when I had a weird little crash that seemed to come out of nowhere. I had done the same thing every lap, but it just snuck up on me and these things happen sometimes. Unfortunately, I banged up my knee and aggravated an old injury, so I’ll need to take a couple of weeks off for therapy. The goal is to come back strong for the start of the motocross season. I’m definitely bummed. I was finally finding my flow and putting it all together, and then that mistake happened. I’m really going to miss my crew, the whole team, and all the fans, but I can’t wait to get back on the bike."

Sean Murphy – Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: "It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Justin and the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team. East Rutherford was shaping up to be his best finish of the season, and claiming a podium position in front of his hometown crowd would have made it even more special. Unfortunately, a late-race crash while running in podium contention resulted in a knee injury that will require a few weeks off the bike. We know Justin and the entire team will do everything possible to ensure he's ready for the start of the Pro Motocross season. It’s been a challenging year for the team with injuries, but we’re confident that Justin, Casey [Cochran], and Ryder [DiFrancesco] will be ready to compete at the highest level when the gate drops at Fox Raceway for Round 1 of the outdoor season."

Barcia had been in solid form throughout the 2025 season, currently ranked seventh in the 450SX standings with a best result of P4 coming in Indianapolis. Despite his injury, he is aiming to contest the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship, commencing on May 24 in Pala, California.