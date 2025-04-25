Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule

GasGas: Justin Barcia Out for Remainder of SX Due to Knee Injury

April 25, 2025, 6:05pm
GasGas: Justin Barcia Out for Remainder of SX Due to Knee Injury

The following press release is from GasGas:

Knee Injury Sidelines Justin Barcia For Supercross Remainder

BAMBAM’S 450SX CAMPAIGN ENDING THREE ROUNDS EARLY IN 2025

Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing rider Justin Barcia will sit out the final three rounds of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship as a result of a knee injury sustained in East Rutherford.

  • BAMBAM to miss the final three rounds of Supercross
  • Injury picked up in Round 14 at East Rutherford
  • Sets his sights on healing up to be ready for Pro Motocross

Barcia was in podium contention on his GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition in his home race at MetLife Stadium until crashing in the Main Event's latter stages, with scans revealing he reaggravated a previous injury that will require a period on the sidelines to undergo therapy and rehab.

Justin Barcia: "I’m extremely disappointed. Things were finally starting to click – I was feeling comfortable and had just a few laps to go in the Main Event at MetLife Stadium when I had a weird little crash that seemed to come out of nowhere. I had done the same thing every lap, but it just snuck up on me and these things happen sometimes. Unfortunately, I banged up my knee and aggravated an old injury, so I’ll need to take a couple of weeks off for therapy. The goal is to come back strong for the start of the motocross season. I’m definitely bummed. I was finally finding my flow and putting it all together, and then that mistake happened. I’m really going to miss my crew, the whole team, and all the fans, but I can’t wait to get back on the bike."

Sean Murphy – Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager: "It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Justin and the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team. East Rutherford was shaping up to be his best finish of the season, and claiming a podium position in front of his hometown crowd would have made it even more special. Unfortunately, a late-race crash while running in podium contention resulted in a knee injury that will require a few weeks off the bike. We know Justin and the entire team will do everything possible to ensure he's ready for the start of the Pro Motocross season. It’s been a challenging year for the team with injuries, but we’re confident that Justin, Casey [Cochran], and Ryder [DiFrancesco] will be ready to compete at the highest level when the gate drops at Fox Raceway for Round 1 of the outdoor season."

Barcia had been in solid form throughout the 2025 season, currently ranked seventh in the 450SX standings with a best result of P4 coming in Indianapolis. Despite his injury, he is aiming to contest the upcoming Pro Motocross Championship, commencing on May 24 in Pala, California.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 300
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 291
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 255
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 221
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 220
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 204
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 161
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 152
10Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States 151
Full Standings
