The following press release is from GasGas:

ROCKSTAR ENERGY GASGAS FACTORY RACING BACK ON TRACK FOR THE GREAT OUTDOORS

PRO MOTOCROSS THE NEXT TARGET FOR 250MX YOUNG GUNS RYDER D AND Casey Cochran!

Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing will arrive at Fox Raceway with a two-rider roster when the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes off this Saturday, back on track with the RED-hot, youthful pairing of Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran in 250MX. Justin Barcia's first 450MX appearance of the year has been delayed and he will unfortunately sit out the early stages of the series.

250MX roster features young guns Ryder D and Casey Cochran!

Pro Motocross an opportunity to make an impact when the gates drop at Round 1

BAMBAM will return to the 450MX field once he's in a position to race

All three team riders were absent by the final portion of the AMA Supercross Championship, but Ryder D and Casey have been declared fit to GET ON THE GAS this summer when the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) enters its Pro Motocross segment. With temperatures rising, anticipation peaking, and hopes elevated, it's time to take things outdoors!

The 11-round national series officially begins on May 24 in Pala, Southern California, and will fly the final checkered flag at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland, come August 23. Needless to say, the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team is carrying high expectations into the new season.

GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition-mounted pairing DiFrancesco and Cochran are two of the sport's most fascinating young talents, each capable of making an impact in 250MX. Although both are coming off of injuries that disrupted their 250SX hopes, a rapid start to the outdoors on familiar grounds will have them energized from the outset.

DiFrancesco, 20, did get to line up in the opening two rounds of 250SX West in January when he recorded a pair of top-five results, but was unfortunately ruled out prior to Anaheim 2. Now back to full strength, the Californian who finished 10th in points last year will be a rider to watch all summer.