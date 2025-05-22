Cochran, DiFrancesco Set to Return to Racing for Pro Motocross Opener
The following press release is from GasGas:
ROCKSTAR ENERGY GASGAS FACTORY RACING BACK ON TRACK FOR THE GREAT OUTDOORS
PRO MOTOCROSS THE NEXT TARGET FOR 250MX YOUNG GUNS RYDER D AND Casey Cochran!
Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing will arrive at Fox Raceway with a two-rider roster when the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes off this Saturday, back on track with the RED-hot, youthful pairing of Ryder DiFrancesco and Casey Cochran in 250MX. Justin Barcia's first 450MX appearance of the year has been delayed and he will unfortunately sit out the early stages of the series.
- 250MX roster features young guns Ryder D and Casey Cochran!
- Pro Motocross an opportunity to make an impact when the gates drop at Round 1
- BAMBAM will return to the 450MX field once he's in a position to race
All three team riders were absent by the final portion of the AMA Supercross Championship, but Ryder D and Casey have been declared fit to GET ON THE GAS this summer when the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) enters its Pro Motocross segment. With temperatures rising, anticipation peaking, and hopes elevated, it's time to take things outdoors!
The 11-round national series officially begins on May 24 in Pala, Southern California, and will fly the final checkered flag at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, Maryland, come August 23. Needless to say, the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team is carrying high expectations into the new season.
GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition-mounted pairing DiFrancesco and Cochran are two of the sport's most fascinating young talents, each capable of making an impact in 250MX. Although both are coming off of injuries that disrupted their 250SX hopes, a rapid start to the outdoors on familiar grounds will have them energized from the outset.
DiFrancesco, 20, did get to line up in the opening two rounds of 250SX West in January when he recorded a pair of top-five results, but was unfortunately ruled out prior to Anaheim 2. Now back to full strength, the Californian who finished 10th in points last year will be a rider to watch all summer.
Ryder DiFrancesco:
"I'm excited for Round 1 and I haven't raced since San Diego, so I'm just glad to be back at the races with the boys – there's no feeling like being behind the gate! I'm excited to have some fun, start off with a bang, and show these boys that we've been putting in the work! We'll have a good time."
We're yet to see Cochran start in Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing colors due to an off-season injury, but he too is healed up and will debut aboard his GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition this weekend. Still only 18 years of age, he has stood on the 250MX podium at the Spring Creek National last year and has already displayed genuine front-running speed early in his pro career.
Casey Cochran:
"I'm super-excited to get out on the track and get back behind the gate again. It's been a minute since I've done any races, so I'm excited for the upcoming Pro Motocross season. I've got some good time under my belt and am feeling really good on the bike, so I can't wait to get out there and battle up front with the guys, and to see where we we stack up as we get into the season. I can't be more stoked on the prep coming in and I'm ready to get after it this year."
As for Barcia – again armed with the GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition for 2025 – he missed the majority of the outdoors last year through injury, but had featured well inside the top 10 prior to being sidelined. The experienced 33-year-old New York racer was also ultra-competitive in 450SX this year prior to re-aggravating an existing knee injury, and wants to make Pro Motocross count this time around once he is in a position to return to action.
Justin Barcia:
"I was really excited about the start of Pro Motocross as I have been working extremely hard the last few weeks to be ready to go for Round 1. I flew out to California right after my injury in New Jersey, and I've been doing therapy 24/7, working hard, and everything's really coming along. But after practicing this week, I feel that I need a little bit more time to prepare for an outdoor gate drop. I’m looking forward to lining up soon and when I do the goal is to go out there and have a lot of fun and enjoy the summer with the crew! We'll aim to start the season soon and have good race results and to just keep working hard at every round."
Sean Murphy, Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager:
"The entire Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team is excited to kick-off the Pro Motocross season. It’s no secret that our Supercross campaign didn’t go as we had hoped, with injuries affecting our riders at various points throughout the year, however, we’ve used that time to regroup and refocus. Justin Barcia made the smart decision to take time off after East Rutherford to strengthen his knee, and he’s been back practicing to prepare for the first round, but unfortunately Justin, along with the team, have decided to take a little bit more time to ensure he is 100 percent ready for the outdoors. On the 250 side, both Casey and Ryder have had the opportunity to fully reset after injuries earlier in the season. They’ve been putting in the work and it’s been showing in practice – they’re looking strong and hungry heading into the first round. We’re looking forward to a fresh start and can’t wait to see what this group can do when the gate drops for Pro Motocross."
- Motocross
Fox Raceway (Pala)WMX Round
Saturday, May 24