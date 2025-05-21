After a five-year hiatus, the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship returned last year in 2024 with an eight-round series that mostly coincided with amateur nationals. For 2025, WMX will rejoin the AMA Pro Motocross Championship circuit for a six-round series with motos on Friday. This is a big step in getting women racers the recognition and track time they deserve. For this week’s List, we figured we would reintroduce you to the top female racers in the series from last year, plus a couple of fast imports from Australia, France, and Germany! Follow @racewmx on Instagram for the latest updates.

#1 Lachlan Turner:

In 2024, Lala missed the first round while she was recovering from a neck injury, and another round that interfered with Loretta Lynn's Regionals (in 2024 the WMX rulebook allowed for two rounds to be dropped so it did not hurt her championship hopes). She came back and swept four of the six remaining rounds on her way to winning the championship. The 18-year-old from Nevada said her favorite rider is Justin Barcia, though her small stature, blonde hair, and aggressive riding style is somewhat reminiscent of Ashley Fiolek. Lala is looking forward to racing at the same tracks as the pros and has hopes of winning the WMX Championship again in 2025, as well as a Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship. She will also be competing against the boys in SMX Next - Motocross (the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine program) this summer, where she will most likely run her #99, though this Friday look for her on the #1 machine.