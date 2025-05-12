Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule

Dylan Ferrandis: “I Have a Stress Fracture On My Left Leg I've Been Dealing with All Season”

May 12, 2025, 2:00pm
Dylan Ferrandis: “I Have a Stress Fracture On My Left Leg I've Been Dealing with All Season”

Dylan Ferrandis announced on Instagram this afternoon that he rode through a stress fracture in his left leg throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The Phoenix Racing Honda rider will miss a majority of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer but hopes to race a few final rounds before racing all three SuperMotocross World Championship rounds this fall.

Ferrandis is a two-time Pro Motocross Champion (2020 250, 2021 450).

Ferrandis scored tenth in the Salt Lake City 450SX main event, his 11th top ten finish of the season in 15 main event starts. He scored a season-best fifth twice, at the Seattle and the East Rutherford races. His seventh in the 450SX standings ties his career-best 450SX finish with his rookie season in 2021.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 365
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 277
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 255
7Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 194
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 194
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 192
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
Full Standings

