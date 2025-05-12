Dylan Ferrandis announced on Instagram this afternoon that he rode through a stress fracture in his left leg throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The Phoenix Racing Honda rider will miss a majority of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer but hopes to race a few final rounds before racing all three SuperMotocross World Championship rounds this fall.

Ferrandis is a two-time Pro Motocross Champion (2020 250, 2021 450).

Ferrandis scored tenth in the Salt Lake City 450SX main event, his 11th top ten finish of the season in 15 main event starts. He scored a season-best fifth twice, at the Seattle and the East Rutherford races. His seventh in the 450SX standings ties his career-best 450SX finish with his rookie season in 2021.